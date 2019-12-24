भैया...कुंडी लगी है, दरवाजा खोलो नहीं तो मर जाएंगे, आग नहीं साजिश में मारे गए नौ लोग?

{"_id":"5e018ad78ebc3e88142066f6","slug":"kirari-fire-incident-room-latch-is-locked-from-outside-come-fast-man-had-called-brother-for-help","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0948\u092f\u093e...\u0915\u0941\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0916\u094b\u0932\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0906\u0917 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0928\u094c \u0932\u094b\u0917?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
kirari fire incident
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जांच करती टीम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
किराड़ी अग्निकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
किराड़ी अग्निकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
किराड़ी अग्निकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
किराड़ी अग्निकांड
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
रामचंद्र झा व उनकी पत्नी का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जमा भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट होकर इमारत की दीवार तोड़कर दूसरी बिल्डिंग से टकराया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला