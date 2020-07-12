गुंडागर्दी छोड़ना चाहता था अमर दुबे, एनकाउंटर से पहले विकास के साथ हुई थी बहस

{"_id":"5f0aa19e642bd36428751999","slug":"kanpur-encounter-news-amar-dubey-had-argued-with-vikas-dubey-as-he-wanted-a-fresh-start-after-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947, \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर दुबे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0aa19e642bd36428751999","slug":"kanpur-encounter-news-amar-dubey-had-argued-with-vikas-dubey-as-he-wanted-a-fresh-start-after-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947, \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर दुबे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0aa19e642bd36428751999","slug":"kanpur-encounter-news-amar-dubey-had-argued-with-vikas-dubey-as-he-wanted-a-fresh-start-after-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947, \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे के साथ अमर दुबे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f0aa19e642bd36428751999","slug":"kanpur-encounter-news-amar-dubey-had-argued-with-vikas-dubey-as-he-wanted-a-fresh-start-after-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947, \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर दुबे
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f0aa19e642bd36428751999","slug":"kanpur-encounter-news-amar-dubey-had-argued-with-vikas-dubey-as-he-wanted-a-fresh-start-after-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0902\u0921\u093e\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947, \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हमीरपुर में अमर का एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : amar ujala