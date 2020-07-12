शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Kanpur Encounter news Amar Dubey had argued with Vikas dubey as he wanted a fresh start after marriage

गुंडागर्दी छोड़ना चाहता था अमर दुबे, एनकाउंटर से पहले विकास के साथ हुई थी बहस

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, फरीदाबाद, Updated Sun, 12 Jul 2020 11:18 AM IST
अमर दुबे
1 of 5
अमर दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर एनकाउंटर के मुख्य आरोपी विकास दुबे के राइट हैंड और शॉर्प शूटर अमर दुबे की मौते के बाद एक नया खुलासा सामने आया है। जिस दिन अमर का एनकाउंटर हुआ उसके 9 दिन पहले ही उसकी शादी हुई थी। अब यह बात सामने आई है कि अमर शादी के बाद गुंडागर्दी छोड़कर सामान्य जिंदगी जीना चाहता था, लेकिन विकास के दबाव में आकर वह ऐसा नहीं कर पाया। 

 
prabhat vikas dubey कानपुर विकास दुबे

अमर दुबे
अमर दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर दुबे
अमर दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे के साथ अमर दुबे
विकास दुबे के साथ अमर दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमर दुबे
अमर दुबे - फोटो : amar ujala
हमीरपुर में अमर का एनकाउंटर
हमीरपुर में अमर का एनकाउंटर - फोटो : amar ujala
