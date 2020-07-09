शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Kanpur Encounter main accused vikas dubey news police kept seacrching in Noida and he reaches Ujjain

नोएडा फिल्म सिटी में इंतजार करती रही पुलिस, रातों-रात उज्जैन पहुंच गया विकास दुबे

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नोएडा, Updated Thu, 09 Jul 2020 11:48 AM IST
नोएडा में चेकिंग करती पुलिस और उज्जैन में गिरफ्तार विकास दुबे
1 of 6
नोएडा में चेकिंग करती पुलिस और उज्जैन में गिरफ्तार विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उज्जैन के महाकाल मंदिर से कुख्यात विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी कई तरह के सवाल खड़े कर रही है। मध्यप्रदेश पुलिस ने भले ही विकास को गिरफ्तार कर लिया हो, लेकिन जस तरह से उसे पकड़ा गया उससे पुलिस की कार्यशैली पर भी प्रश्नचिन्ह लग रहा है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
AKTU/UPTU: बढ़ गई UPSEE परीक्षा की तारीख, हाथ से ना जाने दें क्रैश कोर्स का सुनहरा मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
vikas dubey kanpur history attack on police kanpur encounter kanpur encounter news kanpur encounter news in hindi kanpur police kanpur police news kanpur police encounter news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Vikas Dubey News: विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी पर घायल दारोगा ने जताई खुशी, कहा- 'अब जाकर दिल को मिला है सुकून'

9 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

पांच राज्य, सात हजार पुलिसकर्मी, कानपुर के चालीस थानों की फोर्स, एसटीएफ की सौ टीमें, विकास ने ऐसे नचाया सबको

9 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनियों में सफलता प्राप्त करते पारुल युनिवर्सिटी के छात्र
Parul University

विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनियों में सफलता प्राप्त करते पारुल युनिवर्सिटी के छात्र
उज्जैन में विकास दुबे गिरफ्तार
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में आठ पुलिसकर्मियों को मौत के घाट उतारने के बाद महाकाल की शरण में पहुंचा विकास दुबे, सामने आईं ये तस्वीरें

9 जुलाई 2020

Sheikh Wasim Bari, Bashir Ahmed and Omar Bari murdered
Jammu

वसीम बारी और उनके परिजनों की हत्या का मामलाः लापरवाही के आरोप में दस पुलिसकर्मी निलंबित

9 जुलाई 2020

Sawan 2020: सावन में सालों बाद बनेंगे शुभ संयोग
Kundali

Sawan 2020: सावन में सालों बाद बनेंगे शुभ संयोग
यहीं पर हुआ था हादसा
Agra

आगरा हादसे की आंखों देखी: धड़ से अलग हो गए दो मजदूरों के सिर, हाईवे पर बिछ गईं थीं लाशें

9 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे व कमलेश तिवारी।
Lucknow

विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी से यूपी पुलिस की फजीहत, कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में भी रही थी खाली हाथ

9 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल देश के पर्यटन का आईना, उद्यमी बोले, विदेशी फ्लाइटें आने पर ही खोलें स्मारक

9 जुलाई 2020

मणि मंजरी राय (फाइल फोटो)।
Ballia

'PCS अधिकारी को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाया', इन छह लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

9 जुलाई 2020

विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनियों में सफलता प्राप्त करते पारुल युनिवर्सिटी के छात्र
Parul University

विश्व की अग्रणी कंपनियों में सफलता प्राप्त करते पारुल युनिवर्सिटी के छात्र
विज्ञापन
Vikas Dubey arrested in ujjain
Kanpur

एक विकास दुबे और पूरा पुलिस महकमा, फिर भी हाथ रहे खाली, कैसे गच्चा दे गया हत्यारा?

9 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे को जब उज्जैन पुलिस जीप में डालकर ले जाने लगी तो वह चिल्लाने लगा मैं विकास दुबे हूं... तब पुलिस ने उसे मारा
Delhi NCR

गिरफ्तारी के बाद बार-बार चिल्ला रहा था विकास दुबे तो पुलिस ने दबाया मुंह, चुप कराने के लिए मारा भी

9 जुलाई 2020

Sawan 2020: सावन में सालों बाद बनेंगे शुभ संयोग
Kundali

Sawan 2020: सावन में सालों बाद बनेंगे शुभ संयोग
सड़कों पर जलभराव
Agra

मानसून की पहली बारिश में मथुरा की सड़कें बन गईं ताल-तलैया, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

9 जुलाई 2020

कुख्यात अपराधी विकास दुबे गिरफ्तार
Meerut

बिजनौर में देखा गया था हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे, अब उज्जैन से हुआ गिरफ्तार, पांच लाख का था इनाम

9 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

आठ पुलिस वालों की हत्या और विकास दुबे... जानिए पहले दिन से गिरफ्तारी तक की पूरी कहानी

9 जुलाई 2020

मुख्तार अंसारी।
Ghazipur

यूपी के मोस्ट माफियाओं में नंबर वन, विकास दुबे से भी ज्यादा कुख्यात इस माफिया पर 40 से अधिक मुकदमे

9 जुलाई 2020

Sheikh Wasim Bari, Bashir Ahmed and Omar Bari murdered
Jammu

लश्कर-ए-तैयबा ने कराई वसीम बारी और उनके परिजनों की हत्या, संदेह के घेरे में ये दस पुलिसकर्मी

9 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे का घर
Kanpur

शान-शौकत के साथ लग्जरी जिंदगी जीता था विकास दुबे, घर की तस्वीरें देख हैरान रह जाएंगे आप

9 जुलाई 2020

आरोपियों को ले जाती पुलिस
Agra

देह व्यापार की सरगना होटल संचालक सहित गिरफ्तार, दिल्ली से लेकर मुंबई-गोवा तक जुड़े हैं तार

9 जुलाई 2020

Vikas Dubey arrested in ujjain
Kanpur

उज्जैन में विकास ने चलाया अपना शातिर दिमाग, बोला मैं विकास दुबे हूं कानपुर वाला, जानें ऐसा क्यों कहा

9 जुलाई 2020

vikas dubey
Delhi NCR

कानपुर एनकाउंटर के बाद दो दिन शिवली फिर फरीदाबाद में रहा विकास दुबे, फिल्मी अंदाज में उज्जैन में किया सरेंडर

9 जुलाई 2020

vikas dubey news
Kanpur

उज्जैन के महाकाल मंदिर पहुंचा एक शख्स, चिल्ला चिल्ला कर बोला मैं हूं विकास दुबे...कानपुर वाला

9 जुलाई 2020

मुन्ना बजरंगी
Jaunpur

विकास दुबे से भी ज्यादा कुख्यात था पूर्वांचल का यह माफिया, सालों हाथ न आने के बाद ऐसे हुआ अंत

9 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur Encounter
Kanpur

प्रभात को ला रहे पुलिसकर्मी ने बताया, वैन का टायर पंचर होते ही पिस्टल छीन शुरु कर दी थी फायरिंग

9 जुलाई 2020

नोएडा में चेकिंग करती पुलिस और उज्जैन में गिरफ्तार विकास दुबे
नोएडा में चेकिंग करती पुलिस और उज्जैन में गिरफ्तार विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिल्म सिटी के बाहर तैनात फोर्स
फिल्म सिटी के बाहर तैनात फोर्स - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
फिल्म सिटी में वाहनों की चेकिंग करते पुलिसकर्मी
फिल्म सिटी में वाहनों की चेकिंग करते पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी होटल में विकास दुबे के छिपे होने की मिली थी सूचना
इसी होटल में विकास दुबे के छिपे होने की मिली थी सूचना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गिरफ्तार किया गया विकास दुबे
गिरफ्तार किया गया विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गिरफ्तार विकास दुबे
गिरफ्तार विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited