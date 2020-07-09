नोएडा फिल्म सिटी में इंतजार करती रही पुलिस, रातों-रात उज्जैन पहुंच गया विकास दुबे

{"_id":"5f06b3588ebc3e638045f874","slug":"kanpur-encounter-main-accused-vikas-dubey-news-police-kept-seacrching-in-noida-and-he-reaches-ujjain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u090f\u0921\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902-\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0909\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0948\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नोएडा में चेकिंग करती पुलिस और उज्जैन में गिरफ्तार विकास दुबे
फिल्म सिटी के बाहर तैनात फोर्स
फिल्म सिटी में वाहनों की चेकिंग करते पुलिसकर्मी
इसी होटल में विकास दुबे के छिपे होने की मिली थी सूचना
गिरफ्तार किया गया विकास दुबे
गिरफ्तार विकास दुबे
