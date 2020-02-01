‘गोली चलाने वाला गोडसे दिल्ली पुलिस समर्थक’ पेंटिंग के माध्यम से जामिया के छात्रों ने दिया संदेश

{"_id":"5e34fe1b8ebc3e4af66ce203","slug":"jamia-students-gave-a-message-through-a-painting-on-the-wall-over-open-firing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0921\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915\u2019 \u092a\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जामिया छात्रों ने बनाई पेंटिंग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जामिया में गोली चलाने वाला शख्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फायरिंग में घायल जामिया का छात्र
- फोटो : PTI
जामिया में फायरिंग करने वाला शख्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जामिया में प्रदर्शन जारी
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया