Nirbhaya Case

दोषियों की फांसी टलने पर रो पड़ीं निर्भया की वकील, मां बोलीं-दरिंदों के वकील ने साबित किया

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 01 Feb 2020 08:37 AM IST
Nirbhaya Case
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी एक बार फिर रोक लगी है। कोर्ट के अगले आदेश तक इन दरिंदों को फांसी नहीं दी जा सकती है। इस फैसले पर निर्भया की मां काफी भावुक हो गईं और रोते हुए कहा कि दोषियों के वकील ने चुनौती दी थी कि यह फांसी अनंतकाल तक नहीं होगी और उन्होंने इसे सही साबित कर दिया है। 
nirbhaya case mukesh supreme court
Nirbhaya Case
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया केस में दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह
निर्भया केस में दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह - फोटो : एएनआई
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Nirbhaya Case
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
