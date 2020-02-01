दोषियों की फांसी टलने पर रो पड़ीं निर्भया की वकील, मां बोलीं-दरिंदों के वकील ने साबित किया

{"_id":"5e34eb5e8ebc3e7081424ea3","slug":"nirbhaya-casenirbhaya-case-lawyer-cried-after-hanging-of-convicts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u091f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902-\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nirbhaya Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e34eb5e8ebc3e7081424ea3","slug":"nirbhaya-casenirbhaya-case-lawyer-cried-after-hanging-of-convicts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u091f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902-\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e34eb5e8ebc3e7081424ea3","slug":"nirbhaya-casenirbhaya-case-lawyer-cried-after-hanging-of-convicts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u091f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902-\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e34eb5e8ebc3e7081424ea3","slug":"nirbhaya-casenirbhaya-case-lawyer-cried-after-hanging-of-convicts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u091f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902-\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया केस में दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह
- फोटो : एएनआई
{"_id":"5e34eb5e8ebc3e7081424ea3","slug":"nirbhaya-casenirbhaya-case-lawyer-cried-after-hanging-of-convicts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u091f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902-\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e34eb5e8ebc3e7081424ea3","slug":"nirbhaya-casenirbhaya-case-lawyer-cried-after-hanging-of-convicts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u091f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902-\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nirbhaya Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला