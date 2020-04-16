इमरान एंबुलेंस से उतरकर गया, वापस आते ही छतों से होने ली ईंट और पत्थरों की बारिश, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e97c75d8ebc3e72b1179eed","slug":"injured-dr-sc-aggarwal-told-about-the-incident-medical-team-attacked-by-people-in-moradabad-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u090f\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e, \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0908\u0902\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोरोना वायरस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e97c75d8ebc3e72b1179eed","slug":"injured-dr-sc-aggarwal-told-about-the-incident-medical-team-attacked-by-people-in-moradabad-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u090f\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e, \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0908\u0902\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पथराव करते हुए युवा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e97c75d8ebc3e72b1179eed","slug":"injured-dr-sc-aggarwal-told-about-the-incident-medical-team-attacked-by-people-in-moradabad-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u090f\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e, \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0908\u0902\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पथराव करतीं महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e97c75d8ebc3e72b1179eed","slug":"injured-dr-sc-aggarwal-told-about-the-incident-medical-team-attacked-by-people-in-moradabad-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u090f\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e, \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0908\u0902\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रास्ते में पड़ीं ईंट और पत्थर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e97c75d8ebc3e72b1179eed","slug":"injured-dr-sc-aggarwal-told-about-the-incident-medical-team-attacked-by-people-in-moradabad-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u090f\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e, \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0908\u0902\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e97c75d8ebc3e72b1179eed","slug":"injured-dr-sc-aggarwal-told-about-the-incident-medical-team-attacked-by-people-in-moradabad-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u090f\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e, \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0908\u0902\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पथराव के बाद का नजारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e97c75d8ebc3e72b1179eed","slug":"injured-dr-sc-aggarwal-told-about-the-incident-medical-team-attacked-by-people-in-moradabad-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u090f\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e, \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0908\u0902\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पथराव में क्षतिग्रस्त एंबुलेंस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e97c75d8ebc3e72b1179eed","slug":"injured-dr-sc-aggarwal-told-about-the-incident-medical-team-attacked-by-people-in-moradabad-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u090f\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e, \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0908\u0902\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोरोना वायरस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला