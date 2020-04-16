शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad ›   Injured Dr. SC Aggarwal told about the incident Medical team attacked by people in Moradabad see photos

इमरान एंबुलेंस से उतरकर गया, वापस आते ही छतों से होने ली ईंट और पत्थरों की बारिश, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मुरादाबाद, Updated Thu, 16 Apr 2020 08:55 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस
1 of 8
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छतों से ईंट-पत्थर बरस रहे थे। सैकड़ों की उग्र भीड़ ने हमें दुश्मनों सरीखा घेर रखा था। ऐसे में एंबुलेंस चालक सरदार मुनिराज समय पर नहीं आता तो मेरी और मेरे साथ के स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की मौत तय थी। बुधवार को करीब साढ़े बारह बजे का वक्त था। मैं अपनी मेडिकल और एंबुलेंस की टीम के साथ नागफनी थाना क्षेत्र के नवाबपुरा पहुंचा।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
corona virus in up injured dr. sc aggarwal coronavirus coronavirus up coronavirus in up coronavirus in uttar pradesh uttar pradesh coronavirus coronavirus in up live coronavirus up news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कन्नौज में क्वारंटीन सेंटर
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन: लचर व्यवस्था का फायदा उठा क्वारंटीन मां दो बेटाें संग मेडिकल कॉलेज से भागी, जांच के आदेश

16 अप्रैल 2020

हैलट के जनरल वार्ड में ढाई घंटे घूमा कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज
Kanpur

यूपी: हैलट के जनरल वार्ड में ढाई घंटे घूमा कोरोना पॉजिटिव, सैकड़ों लोगों के संपर्क में आने की आशंका

16 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
UPES: लॉकडाउन के दौरान घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए करें पढ़ाई जारी, छात्र ले रहे हैं रेगुलर क्लास
(Advertorial)

UPES: लॉकडाउन के दौरान घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए करें पढ़ाई जारी, छात्र ले रहे हैं रेगुलर क्लास
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
Kanpur

कमरे से आ रही थी बदबू, पुलिस ने तोड़ा दरवाजा तो उड़ गए होश, मिली दो बहनों की दस दिन पुरानी लाशें

16 अप्रैल 2020

lockdown in prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज: लॉकडाउन में और सख्ती, बिना मास्क निकले तो जुर्माना

16 अप्रैल 2020

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद
Astrology Services

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद
मानधाता थाना क्षेत्र के खमपुर में खेत बाड़ में लगे करंट से युवक की मौत के बाद घर पर जुटी भीड़।
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़ : खेत में लगी बाड़ में अवैध रूप से दौड़ाए गए करंट से युवक की मौत

16 अप्रैल 2020

महुली बैंक आफ बड़ौदा में गेट पर इंतजार में बैठे ग्राहक।
Pratapgarh

CoronaVirus: बैंकों में नहीं थम रही भीड़, गांव में टूटा सुरक्षा चक्र 

16 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

चिलबिला वन विभाग जंगल में लगी आग।
Pratapgarh

प्रतापगढ़: चिलबिला जंगल में लगी आग, लाखों की वन संपदा राख

16 अप्रैल 2020

कर्फ्यू क्षेत्र जामा मस्जिद रोड पर तफरी करने निकले युवकों लठियाती पुलिस।
Pratapgarh

CoronaVirus: सब्जी मंडी से चौक घंटाघर तक चला पुलिस का डंडा, कराई उठक-बैठक

16 अप्रैल 2020

UPES: लॉकडाउन के दौरान घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए करें पढ़ाई जारी, छात्र ले रहे हैं रेगुलर क्लास
(Advertorial)

UPES: लॉकडाउन के दौरान घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए करें पढ़ाई जारी, छात्र ले रहे हैं रेगुलर क्लास
विज्ञापन
चेकिंग करती पुलिस
Meerut

लॉकडाउन-2: बेवजह घूमने से बाज नहीं आ रहे लोग, जमकर चला पुलिस का डंडा, 22 वाहनों को किया सीज

15 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन मेरठ
Meerut

लापरवाही: इन्हें कोरोना का खौफ न पुलिस का डर, लाॅकडाउन तोड़ने पर लाठी बरसे या मिले कोई सजा, नहीं रहना घर

15 अप्रैल 2020

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद
Astrology Services

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद
राशन की दुकान के नजदीक बैठे लोग
Agra

लॉकडाउन में राशन वितरणः बोरी-थैला गोले में रखे, खुद झुंड में बैठे लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

15 अप्रैल 2020

Bat
Prayagraj

सावधानी जरुरी, पर चमगादडों से नहीं है खतरा

15 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Lockdown: शहर के चप्पे-चप्पे पर बढ़ी पुलिस की निगरानी, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे सिखा रही लोगों को सबक

15 अप्रैल 2020

dr tungveer arya
Meerut

Exclusive: मेरठ के डाॅक्टरों ने बताया कैसे कोरोना वायरस से मिलेगी निजात, अब तक 13 संक्रमितों को कर चुके हैं ठीक

15 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन में शादी
Farrukhabad

लॉकडाउन में शादी: न बैंड न बाजा, चार बरातियों संग पहुंचे दूल्हे राजा, थामा एक दूसरे का हाथ

15 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर कोरोना वायरस
Kanpur

कानपुर: बीमा अस्पताल में कोरोना संदिग्धों को ले जाने पर भड़के लोग, यहां से 15 घंटे बाद हुए शिफ्ट

15 अप्रैल 2020

Indian Currency
Prayagraj

लाकडाउन के दौरान 18 लाख के खातों में पहुंची नकदी

15 अप्रैल 2020

यूपी लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन: सख्ती बढ़ी, चप्पे-चप्पे पर तैनात पुलिस, पढ़ें कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों का ताजा अपडेट

15 अप्रैल 2020

स्कूल खुलने के बाद की चुनौतियों पर बोले, स्कूल प्रबंधक और प्रधानाचार्य।
Gorakhpur

अब दिल्ली के इस नियम की तर्ज पर गोरखपुर में खुलेगा स्कूल, जानिए कैसे होगी पढ़ाई

15 अप्रैल 2020

Lockdown in Uttarakhand : para military forces deployed with police
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में पुलिस के साथ अब पैरा मिलिट्री के जवान भी तैनात, छावनी में बदले ये शहर, तस्वीरें

15 अप्रैल 2020

अपने परिवार के साथ रवि किशन।
Gorakhpur

Lockdown India: जानिए इस स्टार अभिनेता ने क्यों कहा- 600 फिल्म कर चुका हूं लेकिन नहीं देखा ऐसा समय

15 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन
Baghpat

लाॅकडाउन: मेरठ देहात में नियमों को ताक पर रख खोलीं दुकानें, अन्य जिलों में प्रशासन सख्त, अस्पतालों में निगरानी बढ़ाई

15 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव करते हुए युवा
पथराव करते हुए युवा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव करतीं महिलाएं
पथराव करतीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रास्ते में पड़ीं ईंट और पत्थर
रास्ते में पड़ीं ईंट और पत्थर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव के बाद का नजारा
पथराव के बाद का नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव में क्षतिग्रस्त एंबुलेंस
पथराव में क्षतिग्रस्त एंबुलेंस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited