दिल्ली में लाल किले से लेकर सीएम आवास तक और जेएनयू से लेकर जामिया तक हुआ ध्वजारोहण, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 15 Aug 2020 06:27 PM IST
independence day
independence day - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देशभर के लोगों ने आज धूमधाम से 74वां स्वतंत्रता दिवस मनाया। हालांकि पहली बार कोरोना के तमाम सुरक्षा नियमों को ध्यान में रखते हुए मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए 15 अगस्त मनाया गया। राजधानी दिल्ली में भी इसे लेकर लोगों में उल्लास देखने को मिला। पुलिस मुख्यालय से लेकर मुख्यमंत्री आवास और जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया विश्वविद्यालय से लेकर जेएनयू तक, सभी जगह तिरंगा शान से फहराता नजर आया। तस्वीरों में देखें दिल्ली में कहां कैसे मनाया गया स्वतंत्रता दिवस।


 
independence day 2020 independence day shayari independence day in delhi 2020 independence day in delhi

independence day
independence day - फोटो : अमर उजाला
PM Modi
PM Modi - फोटो : PTI
मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के आवास पर ध्वजारोहण समारोह
मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के आवास पर ध्वजारोहण समारोह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल ने फहराया तिरंगा
उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल ने फहराया तिरंगा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नई दिल्ली नगर पालिका परिषद मुख्यालय में हुई सजावट
नई दिल्ली नगर पालिका परिषद मुख्यालय में हुई सजावट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के कार्यालय में ध्वजारोहण
दिल्ली प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के कार्यालय में ध्वजारोहण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुलपति प्रो. एम जगदीश कुमार ने तिरंगा फहराया
कुलपति प्रो. एम जगदीश कुमार ने तिरंगा फहराया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस मुख्यालय में भी ध्वजारोहण किया गया
पुलिस मुख्यालय में भी ध्वजारोहण किया गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आईआईटी दिल्ली में ध्वजारोहण कार्यक्रम
आईआईटी दिल्ली में ध्वजारोहण कार्यक्रम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुलपति प्रोफेसर नजमा अख्तर ने झंडा फहराया
कुलपति प्रोफेसर नजमा अख्तर ने झंडा फहराया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
