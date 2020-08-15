दिल्ली में लाल किले से लेकर सीएम आवास तक और जेएनयू से लेकर जामिया तक हुआ ध्वजारोहण, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f37d76d8ebc3e411b5418c4","slug":"independence-day-2020-photos-of-flag-hoisting-at-red-fort-cm-house-jamia-millia-lg-house-iit-delhi-mcd-delhi-police-commissioner-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u090f\u0928\u092f\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
independence day
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f37d76d8ebc3e411b5418c4","slug":"independence-day-2020-photos-of-flag-hoisting-at-red-fort-cm-house-jamia-millia-lg-house-iit-delhi-mcd-delhi-police-commissioner-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u090f\u0928\u092f\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के आवास पर ध्वजारोहण समारोह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f37d76d8ebc3e411b5418c4","slug":"independence-day-2020-photos-of-flag-hoisting-at-red-fort-cm-house-jamia-millia-lg-house-iit-delhi-mcd-delhi-police-commissioner-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u090f\u0928\u092f\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल ने फहराया तिरंगा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f37d76d8ebc3e411b5418c4","slug":"independence-day-2020-photos-of-flag-hoisting-at-red-fort-cm-house-jamia-millia-lg-house-iit-delhi-mcd-delhi-police-commissioner-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u090f\u0928\u092f\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नई दिल्ली नगर पालिका परिषद मुख्यालय में हुई सजावट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f37d76d8ebc3e411b5418c4","slug":"independence-day-2020-photos-of-flag-hoisting-at-red-fort-cm-house-jamia-millia-lg-house-iit-delhi-mcd-delhi-police-commissioner-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u090f\u0928\u092f\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के कार्यालय में ध्वजारोहण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f37d76d8ebc3e411b5418c4","slug":"independence-day-2020-photos-of-flag-hoisting-at-red-fort-cm-house-jamia-millia-lg-house-iit-delhi-mcd-delhi-police-commissioner-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u090f\u0928\u092f\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुलपति प्रो. एम जगदीश कुमार ने तिरंगा फहराया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f37d76d8ebc3e411b5418c4","slug":"independence-day-2020-photos-of-flag-hoisting-at-red-fort-cm-house-jamia-millia-lg-house-iit-delhi-mcd-delhi-police-commissioner-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u090f\u0928\u092f\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस मुख्यालय में भी ध्वजारोहण किया गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f37d76d8ebc3e411b5418c4","slug":"independence-day-2020-photos-of-flag-hoisting-at-red-fort-cm-house-jamia-millia-lg-house-iit-delhi-mcd-delhi-police-commissioner-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u090f\u0928\u092f\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आईआईटी दिल्ली में ध्वजारोहण कार्यक्रम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f37d76d8ebc3e411b5418c4","slug":"independence-day-2020-photos-of-flag-hoisting-at-red-fort-cm-house-jamia-millia-lg-house-iit-delhi-mcd-delhi-police-commissioner-office","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0906\u0935\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u090f\u0928\u092f\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुलपति प्रोफेसर नजमा अख्तर ने झंडा फहराया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला