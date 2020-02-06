शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR ›   Indecency in the name of identity card in Shaheen Bagh

शाहीन बाग का हाल ऐसा जैसे यह किसी दूसरे देश का हिस्सा, पहचान पत्र के नाम पर हो रही अभद्रता

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 09:45 AM IST
शाहीन बाग
1 of 5
शाहीन बाग - फोटो : ANI
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) के खिलाफ शाहीन बाग में चल रहे प्रदर्शन में शामिल लोग दिनभर मंच से नारे लगाते हैं कि राष्ट्रीय नागरिक रजिस्टर (एनआरसी) लागू हुआ तो उन्हें अपनी नागरिकता साबित करने के लिए कागजात दिखाने पड़ेंगे, लेकिन वे खुद बिना किसी अधिकार आम लोगों के आई-कार्ड (पहचान पत्र) चेक कर रहे हैं। आईकार्ड दिखाने वालों को फिर उनकी जांच प्रक्रिया से भी गुजरना पड़ता है। किसी शख्स के पास पहचान पत्र नहीं होता है तो उसे वापस आश्रम होकर जाने की सलाह दी जा रही है। 
shaheen bagh shaheen bagh protest indecency identity card
शाहीन बाग
शाहीन बाग - फोटो : ANI
शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन
शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन
शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
