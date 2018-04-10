शहर चुनें

IAS टॉपर टीना डाबी करने जा रही हैं तीसरी शादी! बताई तारीख और शहर

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 02:48 PM IST
tina dabi
1 of 5
जब से 2015 आईएएस टॉपर टीना डाबी की सेकंड टॉपर अतहर आमिर से शादी की खबर सामने आई है लोगों की बधाईयों का सिलसिला थम नहीं रहा है। ऐसे में टीना के ट्वीट से ये बात सामने आई है कि अब वो तीसरी शादी करने जा रही  हैं।
upsc topper tina dabi athar aamir tina dabi wedding

