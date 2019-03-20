शहर चुनें

हर्बल की जगह बिक रहा केमिकल वाला रंग, गंभीर बीमारियों को देगा न्यौता, ऐसे करें बचाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम, Updated Wed, 20 Mar 2019 03:31 PM IST
holi varanasi
1 of 7
holi varanasi
रंगों का पर्व होली में मात्र एक दिन ही बचे हैं। त्योहार के लिए बाजार में सिंथेटिक, मिलावटी रंग और गुलाल की भरमार है। दुकानदार केमिकल और सिंथेटिक रंग हर्बल रंगों के नाम पर बेच रहे हैं। रसायनयुक्त इन रंगों से त्वचा पर बेहद बूरा प्रभाव पड़ता है। कई बार इन रंगों के चलते लोग गंभीर बीमारी की चपेट में आ जाते हैं। इन रंगों से चिकित्सक भी लोगों को ऐहतियात बरतने के लिए बोल रहे हैं।
 
holi 2019 happy holi 2019 happy holi happy colorful holi happy holi indian festival happy holi india happy holi festival 2019 happy holi festival rangwali holi khesari holi
क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
