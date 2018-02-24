शहर चुनें

जानिए कहां होती है बम फोड़ होली, नगाड़े की थाप पर चलती है जंग और फिर होता है ऐसा

मनोज कुमार/अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा, Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 04:51 PM IST
होली मनाने के तरीके भले ही बदलते जा रहे हैं, लेकिन राजधानी दिल्ली से कुछ दूर स्थित एक ऐसा गांव है जहां बम फोड़ होली होती है। नगाड़ों की थाप पर जमकर जंग होती है और फिर कुछ ऐसा होता है...
