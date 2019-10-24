शहर चुनें

160 वादों के साथ हरियाणा के चुनावी मैदान में उतरी थी जजपा, नतीजे अपके सामने

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद, Updated Thu, 24 Oct 2019 06:10 PM IST
Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव के अंतिम दौर में जनता के समक्ष जन सेवा पत्र के नाम से घोषणा पत्र जारी करने वाली जननायक जनता पार्टी (जजपा) को लोगों ने निराश नहीं किया है। जजपा 10 सीट जीतकर ऐसी स्थिति में पहुंच गई है जहां वह सरकार बनाने में अहम भूमिका निभा सकती है। पार्टी ने किसानों, युवाओं, कर्मचारियों, महिलाओं और एससी-पिछड़ा वर्ग पर फोकस किया था । जजपा ने जनता से 160 वादे किए हैं। सत्ता में आने पर पार्टी लड़कियों को पहली से पीएचडी तक मुफ्त शिक्षा देगी। गांवों में शराब के ठेकों को बंद किया जाएगा। बुजुर्गों, विधवाओं, विकलांग को 51 सौ रुपये पेंशन दी जाएगी, महिलाओं को 55 और पुरुषों को 58 साल से मिलेगी। नौकरी मिलने तक शिक्षित बेरोजगारों को 11 हजार रुपये भत्ता दिया जाएगा।
24 अक्टूबर 2019

