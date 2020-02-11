भाजपा नेता हत्याकांड: आरोपी ने पत्नी को मारने के बाद किया था हैरान करने वाला काम, बेटे ने बचा ली जान

{"_id":"5e4216b48ebc3ee5e15eaccb","slug":"gurugram-bjp-leader-murder-case-accused-attempted-suicide-after-killed-of-his-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
bjp leader murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e4216b48ebc3ee5e15eaccb","slug":"gurugram-bjp-leader-murder-case-accused-attempted-suicide-after-killed-of-his-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
bjp leader munesh
- फोटो : मुनेश के फेसबुक अकाउंट से
{"_id":"5e4216b48ebc3ee5e15eaccb","slug":"gurugram-bjp-leader-murder-case-accused-attempted-suicide-after-killed-of-his-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
bjp leader munesh
- फोटो : मुनेश के फेसबुक अकाउंट से
{"_id":"5e4216b48ebc3ee5e15eaccb","slug":"gurugram-bjp-leader-murder-case-accused-attempted-suicide-after-killed-of-his-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
bjp leader munesh
- फोटो : मुनेश के फेसबुक अकाउंट से
{"_id":"5e4216b48ebc3ee5e15eaccb","slug":"gurugram-bjp-leader-murder-case-accused-attempted-suicide-after-killed-of-his-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक मुनेश गोदरा का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला