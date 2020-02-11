शहर चुनें

भाजपा नेता हत्याकांड: आरोपी ने पत्नी को मारने के बाद किया था हैरान करने वाला काम, बेटे ने बचा ली जान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गुरुग्राम, Updated Tue, 11 Feb 2020 08:21 AM IST
bjp leader murder case
bjp leader murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा किसान मोर्चा की प्रदेश सचिव मुनेश गोदारा की हत्या के बाद आरोपी पति सुनील गोदारा ने भी आत्महत्या का प्रयास किया था। पत्नी को गोली मारने के बाद सुनील ने अपनी कनपटी पर रिवॉल्वर लगा दी थी, लेकिन अभी वह ट्रिगर दबा पाता उससे पहले ही बेटे ने रिवॉल्वर का मुंह ऊपर की तरफ कर दिया, जिससे मिस फायर हो गया। 
bjp leader murder case munesh godara gurugram murder gurugram police crime in gurugram
bjp leader munesh
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता हत्याकांडः आखिरी शब्द.... बहन, सुनील ने मुझे गोली मार दी और कहते हुए हो गई खामोश

10 फरवरी 2020

मृतक मुनेश गोदरा का फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता हत्याकांड: खाना बनाते हुए फोन पर बात कर रहीं थीं मुनेश, प्रेम प्रसंग के शक में पति ने...

10 फरवरी 2020

BJP leader munesh godara murder case
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता हत्याकांड: 'रात अगर मेरी बात मान लेती, आज मुनेश हमारे बीच होती...'

10 फरवरी 2020

bjp leader murder case
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता हत्याकांड में नया खुलासा, 18 साल में पति के खिलाफ थानों में दी थीं 20 शिकायतें, लेकिन...

11 फरवरी 2020

shalimar bagh suicide case
Delhi NCR

हमें इनसे दूर मत करो, बच्चों के शवों को देखकर फफक पड़ा परिवार, पत्नी बोलीं-मधुर इतना खौफनाक...

11 फरवरी 2020

Drug alert issued, samples of these 34 medicines made in india including Himachal fail again
Shimla

ड्रग अलर्ट जारी, हिमाचल समेत देश में बनीं इन 34 दवाओं के सैंपल फिर फेल

11 फरवरी 2020

बाबा विश्वनाथ को हाथ जोड़कर नमन करते सीएम योगी
Varanasi

पीएम के दौरे में सीएम नहीं छोड़ना चाहते कोई कसर, देर रात किया काशी विश्वनाथ कॉरीडोर का निरीक्षण

11 फरवरी 2020

जाम में फंसी एंबुलेंस
Delhi NCR

जामिया प्रदर्शनः 6 घंटे चले प्रदर्शन में 17 एंबुलेंस जाम में फंसीं, पुलिस ने किसी तरह निकाला

11 फरवरी 2020

द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में होली
Agra

द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में रसिया गायन के साथ उड़ा अबीर-गुलाल, झांझ मजीरा पर झूमे श्रद्घालु

11 फरवरी 2020

पेटिंग्स का अवलोकन करते कुलपति व अन्य लोग
Agra

चित्रकारों ने सजाई विश्वविद्यालय की चहारदीवारी, दिया ईंधन बचाने का संदेश, देखें तस्वीरें

11 फरवरी 2020

पत्नी नेहा के साथ आशीष यादव
Agra

कोरोना वायरस: चीन के वुहान शहर में फंसे एटा के दंपती की वापसी के लिए कवायद शुरू

11 फरवरी 2020

पदमश्री गिरिराज की अंतिम यात्रा
Kanpur

पद्मश्री गिरिराज की देह जीएसवीएम को दान, देह समर्पण संस्कार के साथ सौंपा पार्थिव शरीर

10 फरवरी 2020

देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट...
Gorakhpur

CM योगी गोरखपुर से हुए रवाना, विश्वविद्यालय में जारी रहा खो-खो प्रतियोगिता, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

10 फरवरी 2020

बेटियों ने पिता की चिता को दी मुखाग्नि
Meerut

बेटियों ने पिता की चिता को दी मुखाग्नि, हर किसी की आंखें हुई नम, देखें तस्वीरें

10 फरवरी 2020

प्राथमिक विद्यालय में औचक निरीक्षण करते नगर विधायक आरएमडी अग्रवाल।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: सरकारी स्कूलों का ऐसा है हाल, कक्षा पांच के छात्र नहीं लिख पाए 127 और 49

10 फरवरी 2020

दिग्विजयनाथ एलटी कॉलेज में आयोजित संगोष्ठी में संबोधित करते सीएम योगी व उपस्थित लोग।
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी ने शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता पर दिया जोर, कहा- दुनिया में निर्यात कर सकते हैं यूपी से शिक्षक

10 फरवरी 2020

दुल्हन ने किया शादी से इनकार
Auraiya

गूंगा दूल्हा देख दुल्हन ने शादी से किया इनकार, फेरे के दौरान खुली पोल, लौटी बरात

10 फरवरी 2020

कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन
Kanpur

कानपुर: आधी रात गूंजे आजादी के नारे, मोहम्मद अली पार्क से पुलिस ने खदेड़ा, सड़क पर बैठे हजारों लोग

10 फरवरी 2020

घटना स्थल पर मौजूद ग्रामीणों की भीड़
Auraiya

औरैया: निर्माणाधीन मकान में मिले मजदूर दंपति के शव, सीने पर गोली के निशान

10 फरवरी 2020

si priti
Delhi NCR

SI प्रीति ने दिसंबर में ही तोड़ दी थी दोस्ती, उसके बाद से आरोपी लगातार बना रहा था ये दबाव

10 फरवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

माता-पिता की मौत के बाद दोस्त के साथ हरिद्वार चले गए थे महंत अवैद्यनाथ, जानिए फिर गोरखपुर कैसे आए

10 फरवरी 2020

cardiologists spoke on heart disease and its treatments in lucknow
Lucknow

.तो दिल के मरीजों में लगा पेसमेकर भी हो सकता है हैक, जानें- क्या है विशेषज्ञों की राय

10 फरवरी 2020

bjp leader munesh
bjp leader munesh - फोटो : मुनेश के फेसबुक अकाउंट से
bjp leader munesh
bjp leader munesh - फोटो : मुनेश के फेसबुक अकाउंट से
bjp leader munesh
bjp leader munesh - फोटो : मुनेश के फेसबुक अकाउंट से
मृतक मुनेश गोदरा का फाइल फोटो
मृतक मुनेश गोदरा का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
14 फरवरी को रिलीज हो रही फिल्म 'लव आज कल ', देखिए बिहाइंड द सीन्स एक्सक्लूसिव

14 फरवरी को रिलीज हो रही फिल्म 'लव आज कल', देखिए बिहाइंड द सीन्स एक्सक्लूसिव
10 फरवरी 2020
बॉलीवुड 0:54

10 फरवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 0:54

12 किमी की पहाड़ी और 3500 सीढ़ियां, नंगे पैर तिरुपति बालाजी मंदिर पहुंची जाह्नवी कपूर
10 फरवरी 2020
ज्योतिष 2:29

10 फरवरी 2020

ज्योतिष 2:29

11 फरवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

10 फरवरी 2020

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:22

शाहरुख खान की संपत्ति से भी ज्यादा है बिल गेट्स के एक सुपरयाट की कीमत
10 फरवरी 2020
डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:45

10 फरवरी 2020

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:45

क्या आप पढ़ सकते हैं दुनिया का सबसे लंबा शब्द ?
10 फरवरी 2020

10 फरवरी 2020

