Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad Modinagar fire accident in illegal factory even deadbodies could not be identified as male or female

मोदीनगर अग्निकांड: शवों को देख खड़े हो गए पुलिस के रोंगटे, महिला और पुरुष की पहचान कर पाना भी मुश्किल

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गाजियाबाद, Updated Mon, 06 Jul 2020 08:42 AM IST
मोदीनगर अग्निकांड
मोदीनगर अग्निकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद जिले के मोदीनगर में रविवार को हुआ हादसा इतना खौफनाक था कि किसी के भी रोंगटे खड़े जो जाएं। मोमबत्ती बनाने की अवैध फैक्टरी में आग लगने से कई लोग जिंदा जल गए। मंजर ऐसा था कि परिजन बेबस आंखों से अपनों को आग की लपटों के बीच छटपटाते देखते रहे, लेकिन फैक्टरी में मौजूद लोग जिंदा जल गए। हादसा इतना भीषण था कि जान गंवाने वाले आठ लोगों का शरीर 100 प्रतिशत तक जल गया था।

 
fire at ghaziabad illegal factory

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

मोदीनगर अग्निकांड
मोदीनगर अग्निकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोदीनगर अग्निकांड
मोदीनगर अग्निकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोदीनगर अग्निकांड
मोदीनगर अग्निकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग बुझाने की कोशिश करते दमकलकर्मी
आग बुझाने की कोशिश करते दमकलकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद जमा लोग
हादसे के बाद जमा लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद जमा लोग
हादसे के बाद जमा लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
