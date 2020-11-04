शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad fire News gas cylinder torn with explosion Women run away with children

गाजियाबाद आग: धमाके संग फटने लगे गैस सिलेंडर, बच्चों को गोद में लेकर भागीं महिलाएं, सामान जलता देख रोते...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 04 Nov 2020 03:48 PM IST
स्लम एरिया में लगी भीषण आग
1 of 5
स्लम एरिया में लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद के साहिबाबाद के टीलामोड़ थाना क्षेत्र के भोपुरा कुटी में बनी झुग्गियों और कबाड़ के ढेरों में मंगलवार रात करीब दस बजे अचानक आग लग गई। पन्नी, प्लास्टिक की कतरन होने से आग ने विकराल रूप ले लिया। आनन फानन लोग शोर मचाते हुए परिवार और कुछ सामान लेकर भागे। धमाके के साथ गैस सिलेंडर फटने लगे। सूचना पाकर दमकल की 12 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं। आग लगने के कारणों और जनहानि की जानकारी नहीं हो सकी है। देर रात तक आग बुझाने का प्रयास जारी था। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi ncr ghaziabad uttar pradesh fire in ghaziabad ghaziabad police fire in slum area ghaziabad fire

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अमित दुबे, राहुत दत्त व त्रिवेणी सिंह
Lucknow

सूचनाओं के ऑनलाइन आदान-प्रदान में सजग रहें युवा, विशेषज्ञों ने दिए ये टिप्स

4 नवंबर 2020

Kushinagar news
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: एक धमाके ने ले ली परिवार के चार लोगों की जान, मौत का मंजर देख सहम गया पूरा इलाका

4 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
मोहद्दीपुर-जंगल कौड़िया फोरलेन पर लटकते तार व सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।(फाइल)
Gorakhpur

इस प्रोजेक्ट के लिए सीएम योगी ने ढहा दी थी गोरखनाथ मंदिर की दीवारें, अब बिजली विभाग बना रोड़ा

4 नवंबर 2020

डॉ अमृत गुप्ता, डॉ शैफाली गौतम, स्टाफ नर्स प्रीति मिश्रा
Lucknow

सलाम है इन कोरोना वॉरियर्स को, करवा चौथ के दिन ड्यूटी निभाते हुए चांद को देंगी अर्घ्य

4 नवंबर 2020

क्वार्टरवाइज़ रिपोर्ट से जानें वर्ष 2021 में कब मिलेगा मनचाहा जीवनसाथी ?
astrology

क्वार्टरवाइज़ रिपोर्ट से जानें वर्ष 2021 में कब मिलेगा मनचाहा जीवनसाथी ?
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

नए साल में कोरोना वैक्सीन लांच कर सकता है आईसीएमआर, जानिए कब शुरू हो रहा है इसका ट्रायल

4 नवंबर 2020

देवरिया उपचुनाव।
Deoria

यूपी उपचुनाव: देवरिया की जीत बताएगी, किस पार्टी की तरफ हैं 'पशुराम के वंशज'

4 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

चौरीचौरा कांड। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

एक टोपी की खातिर यहां 53 लोगों ने गंवाई थी जान, क्रांतिकारियों ने गुस्से में फूंक दिया था पुलिस थाना

4 नवंबर 2020

मनु व ऐश्वर्या, सगारिका व निक्की, प्रकृति महाजन व रचना सिंह
Lucknow

पहले करवाचौथ पर शादी जैसी तैयारियां, सासू मां ने दोगुनी की खुशियां, बहुएं बोलीं...

4 नवंबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
New Tehri: Dobra-Chanthi bridge, local villager protest against uttarakhand ex cm harish rawat
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड : डोबरा-चांठी पहुंचे हरीश रावत का बांध प्रभावितों ने किया घेराव, कहा- सीएम रहते नहीं किया निराकरण

4 नवंबर 2020

एक साथ पांच का अंतिम संस्कार और विलाप करते परिजन
Meerut

तस्वीरें: एक साथ उठीं पांच अर्थियां, गांव में पसरा मातम, परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल

4 नवंबर 2020

क्वार्टरवाइज़ रिपोर्ट से जानें वर्ष 2021 में कब मिलेगा मनचाहा जीवनसाथी ?
astrology

क्वार्टरवाइज़ रिपोर्ट से जानें वर्ष 2021 में कब मिलेगा मनचाहा जीवनसाथी ?
करवा, करवा चौथ पर खरीदारी करती महिला
Lucknow

लखनऊ में एक दंपती ने खरीदा ये बेशकीमती करवा, इसकी कीमत जानकर आप रह जाएंगे हैरान

4 नवंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

कोरोना मरीजों के लिए बेकार साबित हुई ये दवाएं, वैज्ञानिकों ने कहा- 'इससे लाभ नहीं'

4 नवंबर 2020

हादसे के बाद घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस व ग्रामीणों की भीड़।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें : कुशीनगर पटाखा फैक्टरी में ब्लास्ट, सुबह-सुबह खौफनाक मंजर देख कांप गए लोग

4 नवंबर 2020

मेरठ में मुठभेड़
Meerut

यूपी: कबाड़ियों से पुलिस की सीधी मुठभेड़, गद्दू और इरफान घायल, देखिए तस्वीरें

4 नवंबर 2020

ताजमहल में छाता लगाए महिला पर्यटक
Agra

ताजमहल देखे बिना लौट रहे सैलानी, मांग- नाइट व्यू की तरह पहचान पत्र से मिले स्मारक के टिकट

4 नवंबर 2020

करवाचौथ पर चांद का दीदार
Delhi NCR

Karwa Chauth 2020: जानिए आपके शहर में कितने बजे होगा चांद का दीदार, क्या है कथा का शुभ मुहूर्त

4 नवंबर 2020

करवा चौथ 2020: करवा चौथ
Agra

करवाचौथ: 90 साल बाद बना शिवयोग, गुलाबी सर्दी में होगा चांद का दीदार, जानिए पूजा का शुभ समय

4 नवंबर 2020

एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज का हाल
Agra

एसएन में व्यवस्था 'बीमार', ओपीडी में प्रवेश के लिए धक्कामुक्की, मरीजों को व्हीलचेयर मिला न स्ट्रेचर

4 नवंबर 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे के साथी उमाशंकर का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, शाम चार बजे ही मंगा ली थी लाइसेंसी बंदूक

4 नवंबर 2020

विजेता को सम्मानित करते अधिकारी
Meerut

मैराथन दौड़ का समापन, इन शहरों के युवा बने विजेता, सम्मान पाकर खिल उठे चेहरे, तस्वीरें

4 नवंबर 2020

एसएसपी ने किया खुलासा
Meerut

तस्वीरें: 15 साल के बेटे ने रची थी खौफनाक साजिश, अब खुला ऐसा राज, अफसर भी हैरान

4 नवंबर 2020

पहाड़ की खुदाई के दौरान रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली
Chitrakoot

चित्रकूट: पहाड़ की खुदाई के दौरान रहस्यमयी गुफा मिली, देखकर हर कोई हैरान, तस्वीरें

4 नवंबर 2020

स्लम एरिया में लगी भीषण आग
स्लम एरिया में लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्लम एरिया में लगी भीषण आग
स्लम एरिया में लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्लम एरिया में लगी भीषण आग
स्लम एरिया में लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्लम एरिया में लगी भीषण आग
स्लम एरिया में लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्लम एरिया में लगी भीषण आग
स्लम एरिया में लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : एएनआई
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X