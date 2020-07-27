शहर चुनें
Former Mayor Preeti Aggarwal's car stolen from outside the house

थाना है पास, गश्त कर रही थी पीसीआर... फिर भी चोरी हो गई पूर्व मेयर की कार

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 27 Jul 2020 04:45 AM IST
कार चोरी कर भागते बदमाश...

कार चोरी कर भागते बदमाश...
रोहिणी इलाके में दिल्ली बीजेपी की नेता और पूर्व मेयर प्रीति अग्रवाल की कार चोरी होने का मामला सामने आया है। बदमाशों ने 24 जुलाई की देर रात पूर्व मेयर के घर से बाहर वारदात को अंजाम दिया। चोरों की करतूत घर में बाहर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई है। 
 
delhi crime ex mayor of delhi preeti agarwal car theft

कार चोरी कर भागते बदमाश...
कार चोरी कर भागते बदमाश...
प्रीति अग्रवाल
प्रीति अग्रवाल
सीसीटीवी
सीसीटीवी
crime scene
crime scene
delhi police
delhi police
