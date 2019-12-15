शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   fire in shalimar bagh young man saved two lives

शालीमार बाग अग्निकांड: आग की लपटों के बीच युवक बना मसीहा, दो को जिंदा बचाया

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 15 Dec 2019 09:27 AM IST
शालीमार बाग अग्निकांड
1 of 5
शालीमार बाग अग्निकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के शालीमार बाग इलाके में शनिवार शाम चार मंजिला इमारत में आग लगने के बाद धुआं निकलता देख सामने के मकान में रहने वाले कुणाल ने अपनी जान की परवाह किए बिना मकान में रह रहे दो लोगों को सही-सलामत बाहर निकला। जब वह उन्हें निकालकर बाहर आ रहा था तो इसी दौरान पुलिस भी पहुंच गई लेकिन तब तक आग की लपटें तेज हो गईं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
fire in delhi fire in in shalimar bagh anaj mandi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पश्चिम बंगाल के संतरागाछी में प्रदर्शनकारियों के सामने सुरक्षा बल
India News

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून : असम से शुरू हुए विरोध की चपेट में आया पूरा देश, देखें तस्वीरें

14 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड का जिक्र कर प्रियंका हुईं भावुक, बोलीं- पीड़िता के पिता से मिल अपने पिता याद आ गए

14 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Snowfall in Uttarakhand All tourist Destination see Awesome Visuals
Chamoli

बर्फबारी का लुत्फ उठाना है तो चले आइए, बर्फ से लकदक हुईं नैनीताल, धनोल्टी, औली और मुनस्यारी की वादियां, तस्वीरें...

15 दिसंबर 2019

See awesome views photos of snowfall in Uttarakhand
Dehradun

बर्फबारी के बाद तस्वीरों में देखें उत्तराखंड के मनमोहक नजारे, होगा जन्नत की खूबसूरती का दीदार

15 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
राजेंद्र और शोभा
Chamoli

कहीं भारी बर्फबारी के बीच दुल्हन ने खिंचवाई फोटो तो कहीं बर्फ की फुहारों में पहुंचे दूल्हे राजा

15 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली भाजपा अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली फतह करने के लिए भाजपा ने बनाई नई रणनीति, जीत के लिए लिया क्रिकेट का सहारा

15 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

ऐसे गिरफ्तार हुए थे निर्भया के दोषी, जांच में शामिल पुलिसकर्मियों के आज भी हो जाते हैं रोंगटे खड़े

15 दिसंबर 2019

शालीमार बाग अग्निकांड
Delhi NCR

शालीमार बाग अग्निकांड: अंदर से आ रही थीं बचाओ-बचाओ की आवाजें, कोई कुछ न कर पाया, जिंदा जलीं तीन महिला

15 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur Fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
विज्ञापन
दिल्ली एनसीआर में बारिश के बाद बढ़ी ठंड
Delhi NCR

बारिश के बाद लगातार दूसरे दिन घटा दिल्ली एनसीआर का वायु प्रदूषण, फिर खराब होने की आशंका

15 दिसंबर 2019

मिलिट्री लिटरेचर फेस्ट में पहुंचे विशेषज्ञ।
Chandigarh

पूरी दुनिया पर मंडरा रहा बड़ा खतरा! पढ़ें- पूर्व रॉ डायरेक्टर समेत कई विशेषज्ञों की चेतावनी

15 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
गिरिराज मंदिर में ठाकुर जी के समीप लगे हीटर
Agra

इंसान ही नहीं 'भगवान' भी ठंड से ठिठुरने लगे, भक्त दे रहे आस्था की तपिश, देखें तस्वीरें

15 दिसंबर 2019

Military Literature Festival
Chandigarh

पूर्व वायुसेना प्रमुख ने बताया- बालाकोट में आखिर एयर स्ट्राइक ही क्यों की गई, पढ़े- कई और खुलासे

15 दिसंबर 2019

वसंत विहार बस स्टॉप
Delhi NCR

निर्भया कांड: जिस बस स्टॉप से हुई दरिंदगी की शुरूआत, वहां आज भी शाम के वक्त बेटियों को लगता है डर

15 दिसंबर 2019

इसी बस में हुई थी हैवानियत
Delhi NCR

निर्भया कांड: आज भी बस नंबर 0149 को देखकर खौल उठता है खून, अंदर मिले थे दरिंदगी के सबूत

15 दिसंबर 2019

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

फांसी को लेकर निर्भया के दोषी ही नहीं तिहाड़ प्रशासन भी तनाव में, इस बात से डरे अधिकारी

15 दिसंबर 2019

भाजपा नेता
Delhi NCR

इन छह में से कोई एक हो सकता है भाजपा की ओर से दिल्ली में मुख्यमंत्री पद का चेहरा, जानें वजह

15 दिसंबर 2019

Air Strike
Chandigarh

एयर स्ट्राइक: पहले से तय था मदरसे को छेड़ना नहीं, बाकी टारगेट छोड़ना नहीं

15 दिसंबर 2019

फेस ऑफ आइफा की प्रतिभागी
Agra

'फेस ऑफ आइफा' के लिए मॉडल्स ने रैंप पर कैटवॉक कर पेश की दावेदारी, देखें तस्वीरें

15 दिसंबर 2019

शूटिंग के बाद बाहर निकलते रणबीर और आलिया
Varanasi

शूटिंग के बाद मस्ती के मूड में दिखीं आलिया, फैंस को मिला इंतजार का मीठा फल, रणबीर ने दिए ऑटोग्राफ

14 दिसंबर 2019

Nirbhaya
Delhi NCR

निर्भयाः दिल्ली नहीं तमिलनाडु पुलिस को दी गई फांसी घर की सुरक्षा, हर दोषी के साथ तैनात एक जवान

14 दिसंबर 2019

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

उन्नाव में गरजे अखिलेश, कहा- सरकार ईमानदार है तो अपने कार्यकाल में हुए खनन की जांच कराए

14 दिसंबर 2019

गंगा आरती करतीं जान्हवी कपूर
Varanasi

मां गंगा की वंदना कर भाव विभोर हुईं श्रीदेवी की लाडली जान्हवी कपूर

14 दिसंबर 2019

शालीमार बाग अग्निकांड
शालीमार बाग अग्निकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शालीमार बाग अग्निकांड
शालीमार बाग अग्निकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शालीमार बाग अग्निकांड
शालीमार बाग अग्निकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शालीमार बाग अग्निकांड
शालीमार बाग अग्निकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शालीमार बाग अग्निकांड
शालीमार बाग अग्निकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

हैदराबाद में ‘ऑक्टोपस’ कमांडोज ने कुछ ऐसे की आतंकियों के सफाए की तैयारी

हैदराबाद में सिक्योरिटी फोर्सेस के ऑक्टोपस कमांडोज ने एक मॉक ड्रिल की। ये मॉक ड्रिल शनिवार को तेलंगाना हाईकोर्ट के परिसर में हुई। मॉक ड्रिल का मकसद किसी भी आतंकी हमले से निपटने की तैयारियों को लेकर था।

15 दिसंबर 2019

क्रिसमस 1:15

क्रिसमस से पहले कोयंबतूर में सजावटी सामान से भरा बाजार

14 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 2:33

15 दिसंबर 2019 का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

14 दिसंबर 2019

फतेहपुर 1:52

फतेहपुर: रेप के बाद युवती को जिंदा जलाया, हालत नाजुक

14 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:06

'छोटी सरदारनी' के सेट पर पहुंचे 'दबंग 3' के स्टार तो उर्मिला पहुंचीं 'मर्दानी 2' देखने

14 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited