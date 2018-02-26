शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   exclusive: pakistani boy and delhi girl fall in love and married but face court case for 4 years

EXCLUSIVE: भारत-पाक दुश्मनी के बीच खिला प्रेम का अनोखा फूल, 4 साल झेलनी पड़ी ये मुश्किल

धीरज कुमार बेनीवाल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 01:04 PM IST
exclusive: pakistani boy and delhi girl fall in love and married but face court case for 4 years
1 of 5
भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच तनातनी कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही है और सीमा पर सीजफायर उल्लंघन और जवाबी कार्रवाई में दोनों ओर के सैनिक शहीद हो रहे हैं। दोनों देशों की दुश्मनी के दरम्यान लोगों में प्यार-मोहब्बत की खबरें दिल को सुकून देती हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
delhi news pakistani boy fell in love with delhi girl love story love story of indian pakistani court

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Fans paid tribute to Sridevi
Kanpur

‘सदमा’ दे गईं ‘चांदनी’, फैन्स ने कुछ इस तरह श्रीदेवी को दी श्रद्धांजलि

26 फरवरी 2018

sridevi daughter Jhanvi Kapoor dhadak based on honour killing
Chandigarh

बेटी का हरियाणवी अंदाज देखने से पहले चली गईं श्रीदेवी, ऑनर किलिंग से जुड़ा कनेक्शन

26 फरवरी 2018

post office this scheme get more benefit from bank
Dehradun

200 रुपए में Post Office में खुलवाएं यह स्कीम और पाइए अपने बैंक से ज्यादा फायदा

26 फरवरी 2018

policeman fired at reception party, cousin sister and brother injured in firing
Delhi NCR

रिसेप्शन पार्टी में पुलिसवाले ने दूल्हे के भाई-बहन को गोली मारकर किया घायल, जानें क्या था मामला

26 फरवरी 2018

sridevi death shocking for anil kapoor and sonam kapoor
Chandigarh

जब दुबई से मिली श्रीदेवी की मौत की खबर, पंजाब में ऐसी हो गई थी 'बाप-बेटी' की हालत

26 फरवरी 2018

now 5 years old children will also be made adhaar card
Jammu

PICS: अब 5 साल के बच्चों का भी बनेगा नीले रंग में आधार कार्ड,जान लें ये जरूरी बातें

26 फरवरी 2018

More in City & states

shradha kapoor remove shooting stress photos
Dehradun

शूटिंग के स्ट्रेस को दूर करने ये कहां आ गई श्रद्धा कपूर, तस्वीरें देख आपका भी स्ट्रेस दूर हो जाएगा

26 फरवरी 2018

two graha will suffer these zodiacs
Dehradun

इन 2 ग्रहों की वजह से बिगड़ सकती है छह राशियों की किस्मत, करेंगे यह उपाय तो होगा शुभ

26 फरवरी 2018

wonderful things found in digging
Dehradun

यहां जमीन से निकली ऐसी चीज कि मच गया हड़कंप और रोकनी पड़ी खुदाई

26 फरवरी 2018

know everything about new blue aadhaar card
Delhi NCR

आ गया है 'ब्लू आधार कार्ड', जानें क्या है इसकी खासियत

26 फरवरी 2018

amar singh speaks about akhilesh yadav.
Lucknow

अमर सिंह का तगड़ा हमला, बोले- औरंगजेब की तरह अखिलेश ने मुलायम को दी उम्रकैद

26 फरवरी 2018

late sridevi's reaction on getting lachhu maharaj award.
Lucknow

श्रीदेवी के रिएक्शन से हर कोई रह गया था हैरान... जब मिला था लच्छू महाराज अवॉर्ड

26 फरवरी 2018

many years old pond found in gurudwara land punjab
Chandigarh

डेरे में खुदाई चल रही थी कि निकल आई ऐसी चीज, आंखें फटी रह गईं देखकर

24 फरवरी 2018

the high court ordered to appoint siksha mitra as an assistant teacher
Lucknow

हाईकोर्ट ने इस मामले में दिया शिक्षामित्रों को सहायक अध्यापक पद पर नियुक्ति का आदेश

25 फरवरी 2018

plastic egg identification easy way
Dehradun

सर्दियों में अंडे खाने से पहले पढ़ें फायदे की खबर, नजरअंदाज करेंगे तो पछताएंगे

26 फरवरी 2018

Terror Attack may be on india, indian army on red alert
Chandigarh

सेना की वर्दी में भारत में घुसे 3 से 4 संदिग्ध, बड़े हमले की आशंका, आर्मी का रेड अलर्ट

26 फरवरी 2018

newly Bride gives birth on her wedding day
Kanpur

नई नवेली दुल्हन ने सुहागरात से पहले ही दिया बच्चे काे जन्म

22 फरवरी 2018

port your aircel sim to other company to get uninterrupted services as it is shutting down say rumor
Delhi NCR

अगर आपका भी सिम इस कंपनी का है तो जल्द करवा लें पोर्ट, करोड़ों के बोझ से दबी ये कंपनी होगी बंद

26 फरवरी 2018

Big change may all post office in india
Dehradun

देशभर के Post Office में होने जा रहा यह बड़ा बदलाव, जिससे आपको होंगे कई फायदे

26 फरवरी 2018

sonipat man killed wife and two sons, commits suicide
Chandigarh

पत्नी और दो बेटों को मारा, सुसाइड नोट में उड़ेला दर्द और लगा ली फांसी, तस्वीरें

26 फरवरी 2018

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in his 35 minute emphasized on this message, photos
Meerut

RSS प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने अपने 35 मिनट के संबोधन में इस संदेश पर दिया जोर, तस्वीरें

26 फरवरी 2018

Do Not ignore this during Mobile Charging
Dehradun

मोबाइल चार्ज करते वक्त आप भी तो नहीं करते यह गलती, हो सकती है मौत

26 फरवरी 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.