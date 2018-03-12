शहर चुनें

कार की हालत देख ही समझ जाएंगे कितना भयंकर था एक्सीडेंट, गाड़ी पलटते ही बाहर जा गिरी लड़की

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 03:46 PM IST
car accident
1 of 10
दिल्ली में एक ऐसा भयंकर हादसा हुआ जिसकी तस्वीरें ही उसकी भयावहता की गवाही दे रही हैं। आप देख सकते हैं कि किस तरह गाड़ी के परखच्चे उड़ गए हैं और डिवाइडर पर लगी स्ट्रीट लाइट भी सड़क के दूसरी ओर जा गिरी। ये सब कैसे हुआ ये जानने के लिए पढ़ें पूरी खबर...
car accident amity student delhi university

