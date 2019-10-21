पत्नी ने प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर पति को दी ऐसी खौफनाक मौत, परिवार हुआ तबाह

{"_id":"5dad5b828ebc3e93cf6589e5","slug":"delhi-wife-killed-husband-with-help-of-lover-by-throwing-from-4th-floor-arrested-after-24-hours","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्वीर में आरोपी पत्नी और प्रेमी बाएं से दाएं और इनसेट में मृतक पति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी पत्नी और मृतक पति
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी पत्नी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक पति दयाराम(फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी प्रेमी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी पत्नी और प्रेमी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला