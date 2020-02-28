दिल्ली हिंसा: वो स्कूल, जो उपद्रवियों के लिए बना अड्डा, छत से ऐसे फेंक रहे थे पेट्रोल बम

{"_id":"5e58956c8ebc3ef3f4509e92","slug":"delhi-violence-shiv-vihar-school-in-karawal-nagar-mobs-attacked-petrol-bomb","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e: \u0935\u094b \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932, \u091c\u094b \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093e, \u091b\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e58956c8ebc3ef3f4509e92","slug":"delhi-violence-shiv-vihar-school-in-karawal-nagar-mobs-attacked-petrol-bomb","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e: \u0935\u094b \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932, \u091c\u094b \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093e, \u091b\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e58956c8ebc3ef3f4509e92","slug":"delhi-violence-shiv-vihar-school-in-karawal-nagar-mobs-attacked-petrol-bomb","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e: \u0935\u094b \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932, \u091c\u094b \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093e, \u091b\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e58956c8ebc3ef3f4509e92","slug":"delhi-violence-shiv-vihar-school-in-karawal-nagar-mobs-attacked-petrol-bomb","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e: \u0935\u094b \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932, \u091c\u094b \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093e, \u091b\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e58956c8ebc3ef3f4509e92","slug":"delhi-violence-shiv-vihar-school-in-karawal-nagar-mobs-attacked-petrol-bomb","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e: \u0935\u094b \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932, \u091c\u094b \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093e, \u091b\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e58956c8ebc3ef3f4509e92","slug":"delhi-violence-shiv-vihar-school-in-karawal-nagar-mobs-attacked-petrol-bomb","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e: \u0935\u094b \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932, \u091c\u094b \u0909\u092a\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093e, \u091b\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092c\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला