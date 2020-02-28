शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi violence shiv vihar school in Karawal Nagar mobs attacked petrol bomb

दिल्ली हिंसा: वो स्कूल, जो उपद्रवियों के लिए बना अड्डा, छत से ऐसे फेंक रहे थे पेट्रोल बम

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 28 Feb 2020 10:03 AM IST
delhi violence
1 of 6
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजधानी दिल्ली के करावल नगर के शिव विहार इलाके में मंगलवार को उपद्रवियों ने जमकर उत्पात मचाया था। आगजनी और गोलीबारी के अलावा उपद्रवियों ने यहां से पेट्रोल बम फेंके थे। बृहस्पतिवार को पुलिस शिव विहार तिराहे के पास बाबू नगर स्थित राजधानी पब्लिक स्कूल पहुंची, तो जांच के दौरान अधिकारियों के होश उड़ गए। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
delhi violence caa protest news delhi ajit doval violence in delhi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

ताहिर हुसैन: मजदूरी करने आया था दिल्ली, 20 साल में बना गया बड़ा कारोबारी, फिर बना पार्षद

28 फरवरी 2020

Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

भोजपुरी फिल्म 'अनाड़ी ऑटो वाला' का प्रीमियर, DDU में संगोष्ठी, देखें दिनभर की रियल टाइम अपडेट

28 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
इन्वर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी के 'कॉमकॉन 2019' में होगी आम लोगों के अभिव्यक्ति के अधिकार पर चर्चा
Invertis university

इन्वर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी के 'कॉमकॉन 2019' में होगी आम लोगों के अभिव्यक्ति के अधिकार पर चर्चा
ड्रोन उड़ाते एसपी सिटी
Agra

अलर्ट: जुमा पर संवेदनशील क्षेत्रों में चौकसी बढ़ी, ड्रोन से निगरानी, सोशल मीडिया पर नजर

28 फरवरी 2020

सूफी फेस्टिवल का आयोजन
Jammu

युवाओं की प्रतिभा उभारने के लिए सेना ने किया सूफी फेस्टिवल का आयोजन, नूरां सिस्टर्स ने बांधा समां

28 फरवरी 2020

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Astrology Services

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
पीएम का इंतजार, यूपी एमपी सीमा पर विशेष सुरक्षा
Kanpur

सीएए के विरोध प्रदर्शनाें के बीच पीएम मोदी 29 को करेंगे सभा, अभेद्य किले में तब्दील हुआ चित्रकूट

28 फरवरी 2020

शादी टूटने के बाद थाने में खड़े बराती और दुल्हन को समझाती महिला सिपाही
Kanpur

फेरों के बाद दुल्हन ने देखा कुछ ऐसा कि गुस्से से हो गई लाल, किया शादी से इनकार, देखता रह गया दूल्हा

28 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

खनन घोटाले में सीबीआई के रडार पर अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

खनन घोटाले में अखिलेश यादव से पूछताछ कर सकती है सीबीआई, पूर्व सीएम के विधि सलाहकार से किए सवाल

28 फरवरी 2020

दुलत और फारूक अब्दुल्ला के बीच मुलाकात
Jammu

फारूक अब्दुल्ला से मिले रॉ के पूर्व प्रमुख दुलत, दोनों के बीच हुई लंबी बातचीत बदलेगी घाटी की हवा ?

28 फरवरी 2020

इन्वर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी के 'कॉमकॉन 2019' में होगी आम लोगों के अभिव्यक्ति के अधिकार पर चर्चा
Invertis university

इन्वर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी के 'कॉमकॉन 2019' में होगी आम लोगों के अभिव्यक्ति के अधिकार पर चर्चा
विज्ञापन
delhi violence
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसा: मां तू तो चली गई, मुझे क्यों छोड़ गई इस संसार में, हिंसा ने छीना मां का आंचल

28 फरवरी 2020

मॉडल्स
Agra

फ्यूजन लुक...ताजनगरी के युवाओं की पहली पसंद, ट्रेंड में छाया यह फैशन

28 फरवरी 2020

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Astrology Services

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
ट्रंप का स्वागत करते कलाकार (फाइल)
Agra

ट्रंप का दौरा: स्वागत में आए चार कलाकारों को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, संस्कृति विभाग को भेजी रिपोर्ट

28 फरवरी 2020

पति आशीष यादव के साथ नेहा यादव
Agra

कोरोना वायरस: चीन के वुहान से एटा के दंपती की सकुशल वतन वापसी, एक माह से फ्लैट में थे 'कैद'

28 फरवरी 2020

होली 2020
Agra

रमणरेती आश्रम में फूलों संग बरसा अबीर-गुलाल, होली के रंगों से सराबोर भक्त हुए निहाल

28 फरवरी 2020

केरल की रहने वाली कैंसर पीड़ित बच्ची के लिए दान किए बाल।
Gorakhpur

कैंसर पीड़ित बच्ची के लिए 12वीं की छात्रा ने दान कर दिए बाल, लोगों ने जज्बे को किया सलाम

28 फरवरी 2020

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

आईबी कर्मचारी अंकित की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट: शरीर का ऐसा कोई हिस्सा नहीं बचा, जहां चाकू ना मारा हो

28 फरवरी 2020

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

हिंसा ने दिए गहरे जख्म, आंखों से बह रहा उन्माद का दर्द, देखें तस्वीरें

28 फरवरी 2020

Jackals Run on jolly grant airport runway but wolf caught in cage, See photos
Dehradun

जौलीग्रांट एयरपोर्ट के रनवे पर दौड़ रहे थे सियार, पिंजरा लगाया तो फंस गया भेड़िया, तस्वीरें...

28 फरवरी 2020

Morari Bapu
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में मोरारी बापू की रामकथा में अमेरिका-ब्रिटेन से भी आएंगे मानस प्रेमी

28 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में पीएम के स्वागत में रातोंरात खिलाए डिवाइडर पर फूल

28 फरवरी 2020

एसपीजी सुरक्षा
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में पांच हजार जवानों के जिम्मे पीएम मोदी की सुरक्षा, रिहर्सल आज

28 फरवरी 2020

Narendra Modi
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज कल आएंगे पीएम मोदी, अभ्यास को हेलीकॉप्टरों ने भरी उड़ान, SPG ने कब्जे में लिया मंच

28 फरवरी 2020

घोड़ा-बग्गी पर सवार हुई दुल्हन
Meerut

टूटी परंपरा: दूल्हा नहीं दुल्हन घोड़ा-बग्गी पर हुई सवार...जमकर मनाया जश्न, देखें खास तस्वीरें

28 फरवरी 2020

delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited