हिंसा ने दिए गहरे जख्म, आंखों से बह रहा उन्माद का दर्द, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e5884528ebc3ec9813164a7","slug":"delhi-violence-see-photos-sad-family-in-memory-of-their-loved-ones","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0909\u0928\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5884528ebc3ec9813164a7","slug":"delhi-violence-see-photos-sad-family-in-memory-of-their-loved-ones","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0909\u0928\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5884528ebc3ec9813164a7","slug":"delhi-violence-see-photos-sad-family-in-memory-of-their-loved-ones","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0909\u0928\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5884528ebc3ec9813164a7","slug":"delhi-violence-see-photos-sad-family-in-memory-of-their-loved-ones","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0909\u0928\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5884528ebc3ec9813164a7","slug":"delhi-violence-see-photos-sad-family-in-memory-of-their-loved-ones","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0909\u0928\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5884528ebc3ec9813164a7","slug":"delhi-violence-see-photos-sad-family-in-memory-of-their-loved-ones","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0909\u0928\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
delhi violence
- फोटो : अमर उजाला