Delhi NCR › delhi violence see photos Sad family in memory of their loved ones

हिंसा ने दिए गहरे जख्म, आंखों से बह रहा उन्माद का दर्द, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 28 Feb 2020 08:39 AM IST
delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तीन दिन तक हिंसा की आग में जले उत्तर-पूर्वी जिले में बृहस्पतिवार को चौथे दिन भले ही शिव विहार में मामूली हिंसा को छोड़कर पूरे जिले में शांति रही, लेकिन जिन लोगों ने अपनों को खो दिया, उनके जख्म भरने में वक्त लगेगा। किसी ने बेटा खो दिया तो किसी ने परिवार के मुखिया को। कोई बहन अपने भाई के गम में डूबी है तो किसी बुजुर्ग की बुढ़ापे की लाठी  ही छिन गई। 
 
delhi violence caa protest news delhi ajit doval violence in delhi

