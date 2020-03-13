शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR   delhi violence Big revealing CCTVs were broken before attacked

दिल्ली हिंसा को लेकर सामने आया सबसे बड़ा सच, हमले से पहले तोड़ दिए थे आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 13 Mar 2020 10:31 AM IST
delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा के दौरान हवलदार रतनलाल हत्याकांड मामले में पुलिस ने सात आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों में से एक प्रेम नगर, लोनी, गाजियाबाद का रहने वाला है। बाकी सभी आरोपी चांद बाग इलाके के रहने वाले हैं। पुलिस इनसे पूछताछ कर बाकी आरोपियों की तलाश कर रही है। गौरतलब है कि बीते 24 फरवरी को चांद बाग इलाके में सीएए और एनआरसी के विरोध के दौरान उग्र भीड़ ने पुलिस पर हमला कर दिया था। 
delhi violence violence in delhi delhi violence latest news delhi violence caa caa protest news delhi tahir hussain

आईबी अफसर अंकित शर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

अंकित शर्मा हत्याकांड: आरोपी सलमान का बड़ा खुलासा, पीटते हुए ले गए थे ताहिर के घर, मारा 400 बार चाकू

13 मार्च 2020

जनता दरबार में लोगों की फरियाद सुनते सीएम योगी। (इनसेट में आरोपी)।
Gorakhpur

जनता दरबार से मुख्यमंत्री ने जिस शख्स को करवाया था गिरफ्तार, जानें क्या हुआ उसका हाल

13 मार्च 2020

आकाश और वंदना के फाइल फोटो
Agra

तमिलनाडु में तिहरा हत्याकांडः पार्टी के बहाने घर आकर की गई थी पति-पत्नी और भाई की हत्या

13 मार्च 2020

शहीद संतोष का परिवार
Agra

आईईडी ब्लास्ट में शहीद हुए संतोष के परिवार की वेदना, पगार-पेंशन बंद, स्मारक बनाना भी भूली सरकार

13 मार्च 2020

मास्क लगाकर ताजमहल में पहुंचे पर्यटक
Agra

कोरोनावायरसः ताजमहल के शहर में इन चार देशों के पर्यटकों पर रहेगी विशेष नजर

13 मार्च 2020

सबइंस्पेक्टर कृष्णकुमार का फाइल फोटो
Agra

कासगंज में पुलिस अफसरों ने नम आंखों से दी सबइंस्पेक्टर को विदाई, पिता का शव लेने पहुंची बेटियां

13 मार्च 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

रिमझिम बारिश के बीच आसमान में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, तस्वीरों में देखें मौसम का हाल

13 मार्च 2020

सीएम योगी की तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

बचपन से लेकर जवानी तक कुछ ऐसे दिखते थे मुख्यमंत्री योगी, 25 तस्वीरें यकीनन पहले नहीं देखी होगी

13 मार्च 2020

सोहा अली खान
Chandigarh

पटौदी खानदान की बेटी सोहा अली खान जेल जाने से बचीं, काट रही थीं पुलिस स्टेशन के चक्कर

13 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: दोषी पवन के पिता की बेटे को बचाने के लिए नई तिकड़म, कहा- उसकी गवाही झूठी और मनगढ़ंत थी

13 मार्च 2020

लोगों की फरियाद सुनते सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

जनता दरबार में बेटी का दर्द सुनकर भड़के सीएम योगी, जानिए किसे कराया गिरफ्तार

13 मार्च 2020

रास्ते के विवाद में गई महिला की जान
Prayagraj

छात्रा से दुष्कर्म का आरोपी किन्नर अखाड़ा महामंडलेश्वर का कथित बॉडीगार्ड परिवार सहित फरार

13 मार्च 2020

Murder
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः आशनाई में रॉड से पीट-पीटकर युवक की हत्या

13 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में पुलिस हिरासत में युवक ने ब्लेड से काटी गर्दन, मचा हड़कंप

13 मार्च 2020

विलाप करते परिजन
Meerut

नदी में नाव पलटने से मची चीख-पुकार, एक युवती की मौत, पांच लापता, देखें तस्वीरें

13 मार्च 2020

हत्या
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः नाले में उतराता मिला प्रतियोगी छात्र का शव, हत्या की आशंका

13 मार्च 2020

बर्बादी का जायजा लेता किसान।
Prayagraj

चढ़ा पारा, चक्रवाती हवाएं कराएंगी बारिश

13 मार्च 2020

Realme X smartphone India
Prayagraj

मोबाइल होंगे महंगे, जीएसटी 18 फीसदी करने की तैयारी

13 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में जैन मुनियों व साध्वियों के दल पर पुष्पवर्षा

13 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

ठठेरी बाजार की अनूठी होली में छतों-बारजों से जमकर हुई रंगों की बारिश 

13 मार्च 2020

umakant yaday- file photo
Prayagraj

पूर्व सांसद उमाकांत यादव का नया ठिकाना नैनी सेंट्रल जेल का बैरक नंबर दो

12 मार्च 2020

delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
violence in delhi
violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
violence in delhi
violence in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला
delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
delhi violence
delhi violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी शाहरुख
आरोपी शाहरुख - फोटो : ANI
