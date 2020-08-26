शहर चुनें
आईएस आतंकी यूसुफ ने पुलिस को बताया खौफनाक सच, जिस बाइक से धमाका करता, उसे पहले ही...

पुरुषोत्तम वर्मा, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 26 Aug 2020 08:45 AM IST
isis terrorist abu yusuf - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने दिल्ली के करोलबाग एरिया के रिज रोड़ से मुठभेड़ के बाद गिरफ्तार किए गए आतंकी मो. मुस्तकीम खान उर्फ अबू यूसुफ ने पूछताछ में अहम खुलासा किया है। वह आईएस में अपनी उपस्थिति ठीक से दर्ज कराना चहाता था। इसके लिए उसने तबाही का मंजर फैलाने के लिए देश की राजधानी दिल्ली को चुना था। 
 
