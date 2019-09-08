इंजन ऑयल के गोदाम में लगी आग की भयावह तस्वीरें देखिए, एक जिंदा जला

{"_id":"5d7477eb8ebc3e017e52b139","slug":"delhi-fire-breaks-out-at-engine-oil-warehouse-in-punjabi-bagh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0911\u092f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0926\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोदाम में लगी आग की तस्वीरें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7477eb8ebc3e017e52b139","slug":"delhi-fire-breaks-out-at-engine-oil-warehouse-in-punjabi-bagh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0911\u092f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0926\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोदाम में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7477eb8ebc3e017e52b139","slug":"delhi-fire-breaks-out-at-engine-oil-warehouse-in-punjabi-bagh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0911\u092f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0926\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोदाम में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7477eb8ebc3e017e52b139","slug":"delhi-fire-breaks-out-at-engine-oil-warehouse-in-punjabi-bagh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0911\u092f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0926\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7477eb8ebc3e017e52b139","slug":"delhi-fire-breaks-out-at-engine-oil-warehouse-in-punjabi-bagh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0911\u092f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094b\u0926\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोदाम में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला