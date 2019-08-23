शहर चुनें

हाई प्रोफाइल इंटरनेशनल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, रात 10 बजे से कराई जाती थी अश्लील वीडियो कॉल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 23 Aug 2019 09:58 AM IST
छुड़ाई गई नाबालिग के साथ स्वाति मालीवाल
छुड़ाई गई नाबालिग के साथ स्वाति मालीवाल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
दिल्ली के नंद नगरी इलाके में मोबाइल एप के जरिए चल रहे एक सेक्स रैकेट का दिल्ली महिला आयोग ने पर्दाफाश किया है। आयोग की शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने सैक्स रैकेट चला रही एक महिला व उसके पति समेत तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। महिला आयोग की टीम ने छापामारी कर 15 वर्षीय किशोरी व एक महिला को इनके चंगुल से मुक्त कराया। आरोप है कि दोनों को नशीला पदार्थ देकर इनसे आपत्तिजनक वीडियो बनवाकर सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करवाए जाते थे। 
 
छुड़ाई गई नाबालिग के साथ स्वाति मालीवाल
छुड़ाई गई नाबालिग के साथ स्वाति मालीवाल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
