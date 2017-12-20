बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बाबा के 'सेक्स जेल' से निकली लड़कियों ने खोला शर्मनाक सच, अब CBI करेगी इस आश्रम की जांच
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 02:02 PM IST
दिल्ली के विजय विहार में चल रहे आध्यात्मिक विश्व विद्यालय में बाबा राम रहीम के सिरसा आश्रम जैसा ही एक और आश्रम सामने आया है। आरोप है कि यहां पर कई लड़कियों व महिलाओं को बंधक बनाकर रखा गया और उनका यौन शोषण किया गया। इन लड़कियों को उनको माता-पिता से मिलने भी नहीं दिया जाता है।
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
