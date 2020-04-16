शहर चुनें

corona virus in up People were agitated after seeing the health department team Medical team attacked by people in Moradabad see photos

‘कोरोना फैलता है तो फैलने दो, नहीं कराएंगे मेडिकल टेस्ट’, स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम को देखते ही भड़क गए थे लोग

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मुरादाबाद, Updated Thu, 16 Apr 2020 09:32 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुरादाबाद के नवाबपुरा में मेडिकल और पुलिस टीम पर हमला करने वाले कुछ सुनने को तैयार नहीं थे। पुलिस और स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने उन्हें समझाने की भरसक कोशिशें कीं लेकिन हमलावर तो मानो पहले से ही मन बनाकर बैठे थे। पुलिस ने इस पूरे वाकये को थाने की जीडी और फिर एफआईआर में बयां किया है। 
 
corona virus in up coronavirus coronavirus up coronavirus in up coronavirus in uttar pradesh uttar pradesh coronavirus coronavirus in up live coronavirus up news

कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रास्ते में पड़ीं ईंट और पत्थर
रास्ते में पड़ीं ईंट और पत्थर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव करते हुए युवा
पथराव करते हुए युवा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव करतीं महिलाएं
पथराव करतीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल सिपाही
घायल सिपाही - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव में क्षतिग्रस्त पुलिस की गाड़ी
पथराव में क्षतिग्रस्त पुलिस की गाड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने पकड़ी महिलाएं
पुलिस ने पकड़ी महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
