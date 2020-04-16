‘कोरोना फैलता है तो फैलने दो, नहीं कराएंगे मेडिकल टेस्ट’, स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम को देखते ही भड़क गए थे लोग

{"_id":"5e97d1a68ebc3e76a8210430","slug":"corona-virus-in-up-people-were-agitated-after-seeing-the-health-department-team-medical-team-attacked-by-people-in-moradabad-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u0948\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u2019, \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u094d\u092f \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोरोना वायरस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रास्ते में पड़ीं ईंट और पत्थर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव करते हुए युवा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव करतीं महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल सिपाही
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव में क्षतिग्रस्त पुलिस की गाड़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने पकड़ी महिलाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला