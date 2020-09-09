शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   cab driver murder case big revealing of Aftab son sabir Purse found in cab see photos

कैब चालक हत्याकांड: आफताब के बेटे का बड़ा खुलासा, लूटपाट ही मकसद होता तो ये काम क्यों करते बदमाश?

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, दादरी, Updated Wed, 09 Sep 2020 08:15 AM IST
Cab driver murder case
1 of 6
Cab driver murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गुरुग्राम से बुलंदशहर सवारी छोड़ने गए कैब चालक आफताब आलम की ग्रेटर नोएडा के बादलपुर इलाके में रविवार रात बदमाशों ने नृशंस हत्या कर दी। बादलपुर कोतवाली क्षेत्र में जीटी रोड स्थित मोहन स्वरूप अस्पताल के पास पुलिस को आफताब बुरी तरह घायल अवस्था में मिले थे। पुलिस ने उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। अभी तक हत्यारों का पता नहीं चल सका है, वहीं परिजन नए-नए खुलासे कर रहे हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
हाथ से न जाने दें दिल्ली पुलिस, BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP और SSB में नौकरी का मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
murder cab driver murder cab driver murder in dadri cab driver murder case

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

संजना गलरानी
Bollywood

पासर छाबड़ा की दुल्हन बनने को तैयार थीं संजना गलरानी, जानिए ड्रग्स मामले में गिरफ्तार अभिनेत्री के बारे में

9 सितंबर 2020

मयंक सग्गर और प्रद्युम्न गोयल
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: कोरोना काल में 22 वर्षीय छात्रों का कमाल, हासिल की 42-42 लाख पैकेज की नौकरी

9 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
ZEE5 Movies

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: जय बाजपेई के गुर्गे ने अग्रिम जमानत के लिए दी अर्जी, अब गैंगस्टर के खिलाफ पुलिस कर रही ये तैयारी

9 सितंबर 2020

रैकेट संचालक, उसकी सास और कोलकाता की एक कॉलगर्ल गिरफ्तार
Kanpur

कानपुर: सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़, संचालक गिरफ्तार, पत्नी भी कॉलगर्ल, व्हाट्सएप कॉलिंग पर होती थी बुकिंग

9 सितंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें व्यापार वृद्धि के शुभ योग
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें व्यापार वृद्धि के शुभ योग
पिता-पुत्र व चाची-भतीजी के शव घर पहुंचने पर कोहराम 
Kanpur

यूपी: पिता-पुत्र व चाची-भतीजी के शव घर पहुंचने पर कोहराम, परिजनों का हाल देख ग्रामीण भी फूट-फूटकर रोए

9 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल खुलने के साथ 21 सितंबर से छूट और बढ़ेगी, ये पाबंदियां होंगी खत्म

9 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

एक पहल पाठशाला में बच्चे
Agra

विश्व साक्षरता दिवस : अंधेरी गलियों में उजियारा, 15 वर्ष में 5500 से अधिक बच्चों को पढ़ाया

9 सितंबर 2020

अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान समारोह
Agra

'अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान' पाकर आत्मविश्वास से खिले विद्यार्थियों के चेहरे, सपनों को मिली उड़ान

9 सितंबर 2020

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
ZEE5 Movies

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
विज्ञापन
आग लगने के बाद फैक्टरी में पड़ा मलबा
Agra

आगराः 14 घंटे आग बुझाने में डटे रहे दमकल कर्मचारी, मालिक से मांगा जवाब कहा बाद में बताएंगे...

9 सितंबर 2020

लाइट एंड साउंड सिस्टम
Uttar Pradesh

महात्मा बुद्ध की प्रथम उपदेश स्थली पर पर्यटक जल्द उठा सकेंगे इस सुविधा का लुत्फ, देखते ही होंगे मंत्रमुग्ध

8 सितंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें व्यापार वृद्धि के शुभ योग
Kundali

आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें व्यापार वृद्धि के शुभ योग
कानपुर का स्पाइडर-बेबी
Kanpur

कानपुर का स्पाइडर-बेबी, पलक झपकते चढ़ जाता दीवार, ये तस्वीरें आपको भी हैरान कर देंगी

8 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
Kanpur

विकास के बाद अब बहनोई कर रहा दबंगई, इलाके में जमीन कब्जाने से लेकर प्रधानी के हर काम में दखल देने का आरोप

8 सितंबर 2020

meerut crime news
Meerut

जीवनभर का दर्द दे गई तीन मिनट की वारदत, बदमाशों ने जैन परिवार के इकलौते बेटे को दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूना

8 सितंबर 2020

Uttarakhand IAS Officer Rudraprayag DM Vandana singh Cut paddy crop , Photos
Dehradun

महिलाओं को खेतों में काम करता देख डीएम ने उठाई दरांती और काटने लगीं धान की फसल, तस्वीरें...

8 सितंबर 2020

अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान समारोह
Prayagraj

" अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान समारोह" मेडल पाकर स्वर्णिम आभा से दमक उठे मेधावियों के चेहरे    

8 सितंबर 2020

जय बाजपेई अपनी पत्नी के साथ
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: जय का एक और फ्लैट व तीन कारें जब्त, एक दिन पहले भी चार मकान किए जा चुके हैं कुर्क

8 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विरोधियों को विकास का करीबी बता निकाल रहे आपसी खुन्नस, पुलिस तक पहुंचीं 50 से ज्यादा शिकायतें

8 सितंबर 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

'मोरनी' को भी सुहाती है शिप्रा के बगिया की हरियाली, रजनीगंधा व रातरानी से महकती है इनकी बालकनी

8 सितंबर 2020

मेधावियों को सम्मानित किया।
Varanasi

अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान समारोह: मऊ में हाईस्कूल-इंटर के टॉप थ्री मेधावी हुए सम्मानित

8 सितंबर 2020

पुलिस को दी गई शिकायत
Varanasi

वाराणसी: शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत के खिलाफ थाने में भाजपा महिला नेताओं ने दी शिकायत, कही ये बात

8 सितंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर, ग्राहक को कार की चाबी सौंपते जीएम सेल्स
Lucknow

वक्त ने बदली सोच, पितृपक्ष में टूटा बाजारों का सन्नाटा, जानें- क्या कहते हैं पंडित...

8 सितंबर 2020

गोरखपुर में अमर उजाला मेधावी छात्र सम्मान का आयोजन।
Gorakhpur

'अमर उजाला मेधावी छात्र सम्मान' पाकर खिल उठे मेधावियों के चेहरे, कमिश्नर बोले- यही हैं देश के भविष्य

8 सितंबर 2020

Cab driver murder case
Cab driver murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक का बेटा
मृतक का बेटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कैब चालक आफताब का फाइल फोटो
कैब चालक आफताब का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कैब चालक का बेटा
कैब चालक का बेटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी कार में की थी हत्या
इसी कार में की थी हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी कार में हुई हत्या
इसी कार में हुई हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited