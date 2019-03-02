बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बुलंदशहर हिंसा: आखिर कहां है पिस्टल, सवाल बरकरार, एसआईटी ने बनाई 103 पेज की चार्जशीट
विकास वत्स, अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर, Updated Sun, 03 Mar 2019 01:40 AM IST
गोकशी, हंगामा-प्रदर्शन, बवाल और इंस्पेक्टर समेत एक युवक की हत्या, ये स्याना बवाल की अकल्पनीय दास्तां थी। बीते तीन दिसंबर को स्याना की चिंगरावठी चौकी पर जो कुछ हुआ उसने दिल्ली से लेकर लखनऊ तक की सियासत को गरमा दिया था। जिसके बाद शासन के आदेश पर गठित एसआईटी की तेज तर्रार टीम ने जांच शुरू की और शनिवार को 3300 पेज की केस डायरी तैयार कर 103 पेज की चार्जशीट तैयार कर कोर्ट में पेश कर दी।
