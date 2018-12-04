बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c0628e4bdec22418644efc8","slug":"bulandshahr-violence-tribute-paid-to-martyr-inspector-subodh-in-police-line-adg-others-salute-pics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0902\u0926\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0903 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f, \u090f\u0921\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0915\u0908 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0902\u0927\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बुलंदशहर हिंसाः शहीद इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध को दी गई श्रद्धांजलि, एडीजी समेत कई अधिकारियों ने दिया कंधा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर, Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 12:49 PM IST
बुलंदशहर हिंसा में शहीद हुए इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार को आज बुलंदशहर के पुलिस लाइन में श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। उन्हें एडीजी से लेकर कई अफसरों ने पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की और फिर उनके पार्थिव शरीर को कंधा भी दिया। देखें तस्वीरें....
