शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   bulandshahr violence tribute paid to martyr inspector subodh in police line adg others salute pics

बुलंदशहर हिंसाः शहीद इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध को दी गई श्रद्धांजलि, एडीजी समेत कई अधिकारियों ने दिया कंधा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर, Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 12:49 PM IST
inspector subodh kumar
1 of 6
बुलंदशहर हिंसा में शहीद हुए इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध कुमार को आज बुलंदशहर के पुलिस लाइन में श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। उन्हें एडीजी से लेकर कई अफसरों ने पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की और फिर उनके पार्थिव शरीर को कंधा भी दिया। देखें तस्वीरें....
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
bulandshahr news bulandshahar rampage bulandshahr violence
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

सुबोध कुमार सिंह की बहन मनीषा
Agra

इंस्पेक्टर की बहन बोलीं- मैंने भाई खोया है, मुख्यमंत्री गऊ...गऊ...कर रहे, शर्म आनी चाहिए

4 दिसंबर 2018

इंस्पेक्टर की पत्नी रजनी बिलखती हुई
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर बवाल: इंस्पेक्टर की बिलखती पत्नी रजनी बोलीं 'एक बार तो छू लेने दो उनको, वो ठीक हो जाएंगे'

4 दिसंबर 2018

शहीद सूरज
Dehradun

मां से जल्दी आने का वादा कर घर से निकला था शहीद बेटा, तिरंगे में लिपटकर आए सिर्फ शरीर के टुकड़े

4 दिसंबर 2018

subodh
Meerut

इंस्पेक्टर ने जान देकर बचाया बुलंदशहर, भीड़ ने की थी सीओ को जिंदा जलाने की कोशिश  

4 दिसंबर 2018

दंगाइयों ने कोतवाल को घेरा
Meerut

बुलंदशहर बवाल: इंस्पेक्टर की मौत का वीडियो वायरल, गोली मारने के बाद गाड़ी से लटका छोड़ भागे दंगाई

4 दिसंबर 2018

दंगाइयों ने कोतवाल को घेरा
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर बवाल: खेत में दंगाइयों के बीच अकेले फंस गए थे कोतवाल, हमराह भी छोड़कर भागे

4 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

communal tension in bualndshahr
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरों में देखिए बुलंदशहर की घटना की पूरी कहानी, जिसमें गई इंस्पेक्टर सहित दो की जान

3 दिसंबर 2018

सुपरटेक पामग्रीन सोसायटी
Meerut

यूपी: सुपरटेक बिल्डिंग से गिरकर छात्रा की मौत, सीसीटीवी फुटेज में सामने आई हकीकत

4 दिसंबर 2018

बुलंदशहर में बवाल
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: सीओ की गाड़ी समेत फूंके 20 वाहन, फायरिंग होते ही भीड़ हुई बेकाबू

4 दिसंबर 2018

indian railway
Chandigarh

नए साल पर 11 हजार में करें दक्षिण भारत के तीर्थों की यात्रा, खाने रहने की व्यवस्था भी, बुक कराएं

4 दिसंबर 2018

bulandshahr clash Sumit died before being constable of up police
Meerut

सिपाही बनने से पहले ही सुमित की बवाल में चली गई जान, बिलखती बहन के आंखों में आंसू

4 दिसंबर 2018

सामरीन अख्तर और मंजोत सिंह कोहली
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: मुस्लिम सहेली की जिंदगी बचाने के लिए पिता से भिड़ी पंजाबी दोस्त, लिया ऐसा निर्णय

4 दिसंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

दलाई लामा के प्रवचन में पिस्टल लगाकर पहुंचा अपर्णा यादव का सुरक्षाकर्मी, एएसपी से हुई नोकझोंक

4 दिसंबर 2018

तब्लीगी इज्तमा
Meerut

इज्तमा में जाने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, संभालने में पुलिस के छूटे पसीने, देखें तस्वीरें

3 दिसंबर 2018

Subodh Kumar Rathore
Meerut

बुलंदशहर बवाल में जान गंवाने वाले इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध थे दिलेर व खुशमिजाज, देखें उनकी चुनिंदा तस्वीरें

3 दिसंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

आखिर क्या वजह थी! साड़ी ब्लाउज पहनना इस लड़के की मजबूरी बन गई, भेद खुला तो सब हैरान थे

4 दिसंबर 2018

मंदिर में नमाज पढ़ते अकीदतमंद
Dehradun

मुस्लिमों को नहीं मिली जगह तो पुजारी ने खोल दिए शिवमंदिर के द्वार, अकीदतमंदों ने परिसर में पढ़ी नमाज

4 दिसंबर 2018

एल्गिन मिल की संपत्तियां
Kanpur

PHOTOS: इस 8 साल के बच्चे की विनती सुन आप रो पड़ेंगे, जिसको भी देखा उसकी आंखों में थे आंसू

4 दिसंबर 2018

दलाई लामा के प्रवचन में पहुंचीं अपर्णा यादव
Kanpur

दलाई लामा के प्रवचन में इस वजह से चर्चा में आया अपर्णा यादव का नाम

4 दिसंबर 2018

महिला पुलिसकर्मी बच्चों को लेकर दफ्तर में काम करती हुई
Delhi NCR

यूपी पुलिस की इन दो महिला सिपाहियों को सेल्यूट, वर्दी के साथ-साथ निभा रहीं ममता का फर्ज

3 दिसंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

मुलायम का करीबी ये पूर्व मंत्री सपा से किया गया बाहर, अखिलेश ने कहा था ‘गद्दार कौन है...जानते हैं'

4 दिसंबर 2018

martyr
Dehradun

शहीद की अंत्येष्टि में फूट-फूटकर रोया पूरा गांव, श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचीं डीएम हुईं बेहोश, तस्वीरें

3 दिसंबर 2018

inspector subodh kumar
inspector subodh kumar
inspector subodh kumar
inspector subodh kumar
inspector subodh kumar
inspector subodh kumar
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.