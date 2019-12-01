शहर चुनें

एक्स-1 कार और सुपरबाइकों की रफ्तार ने बढ़ाया रोमांच, तस्वीरें में देखें चालकों का टशन

माई सिटी रिपोर्टर, ग्रेटर नोएडा, Updated Sun, 01 Dec 2019 10:58 AM IST
बाइक और फॉर्मूला-2 रेसिंग
बाइक और फॉर्मूला-2 रेसिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रेटर नोएडा के बुद्ध सर्किट में शनिवार को जेके टायर फेस्टिवल ऑफ स्पीड के पहले दिन एक्स-1 कार, सुपरबाइक और फार्मूला-4 (एडवांस गो कार्टिंग) की तेज रफ्तार ने खासा रोमांच बढ़ा दिया। प्रतियोगिता के पहले दिन 300 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे से भी अधिक की रफ्तार से चल रही एक्स-1 फार्मूला कारों और सुपरबाइक के शोर से बुद्ध सर्किट सहित आसपास का क्षेत्र गूंज उठा। इतना ही नहीं कार और बाइक चालकों के बीच टशन भी देखने को मिला। दो दिन तक चलने वाली नेशनल रेसिंग चैंपियनशिप के पहले दिन सभी प्रतियोगिताओं के लीग चरण आयोजित किए गए। 
 
बाइक और फॉर्मूला-2 रेसिंग
बाइक और फॉर्मूला-2 रेसिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाइक रेसिंग और फॉर्मूला-2 रेसिंग
बाइक रेसिंग और फॉर्मूला-2 रेसिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाइक रेसिंग और फार्मूला-2 रेसिंग
बाइक रेसिंग और फार्मूला-2 रेसिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाइक रेसिंग और फार्मूला-2 रेसिंग
बाइक रेसिंग और फार्मूला-2 रेसिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाइक रेसिंग और फार्मूला-2 रेसिंग
बाइक रेसिंग और फार्मूला-2 रेसिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
