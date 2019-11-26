आतंकियों का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, एक लव जेहाद तो दूसरा इस वजह से बना आतंकी

{"_id":"5ddcaefc8ebc3e54a75cbe38","slug":"big-revealing-of-terrorists-arrested-from-goalpara-in-assam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u0935 \u091c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0926 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
असम से गिरफ्तार आतंकी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जमील जमां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रंजीत अली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुकादिर इस्लाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आतंकियों से बरामद सामान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला