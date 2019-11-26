आतंकियों का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, एक लव जेहाद तो दूसरा इस वजह से बना आतंकी

शहर चुनें

पुरुषोत्तम वर्मा, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 26 Nov 2019 10:20 AM IST
असम से गिरफ्तार आतंकी
1 of 5
असम से गिरफ्तार आतंकी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली पुलिस स्पेशल सेल ने बड़ी आतंकी साजिश को नाकाम करते हुए तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। असम से गिरफ्तार किए गए आतंकी निजी कारणों से दहशतगर्दी की राह पर चले थे। निजी परेशानियों का बदला लेने के लिए बांग्लादेशी आईएसआईएस से प्रभावित होकर आतंकी बन गए। आरोपियों से पूछताछ में खुलासा हुआ है कि ये असम में बम धमाका कर दिल्ली में आकर छिपते और फिर यहां भीड़भाड़ वाली जगहों पर बम विस्फोट करना चाहते थे। आरोपी 13 जुलाई, 2018 में उज्जैन में हुए ट्रेन धमाकों की तरह दिल्ली व असम में वारदात अंजाम देना चाहते थे। 
