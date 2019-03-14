शहर चुनें

एक किसान का बेटा कैसे बना खालिस्तान कमांडो फोर्स का भगोड़ा आतंकी बाबला, पढ़ें पूरा इतिहास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 14 Mar 2019 01:56 PM IST
बाबला गिरफ्तार
1 of 7
दिल्ली पुलिस की अपराध शाखा ने खालिस्तान कमांडो फोर्स (केसीएफ) के भगोड़े आतंकी गुरसेवक उर्फ बाबला को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने मंगलवार को इंटर बॉर्डर गैंगस्टर इंवेस्टिगेशन स्क्वायड के साथ मिलकर कश्मीरी गेट आईएसबीटी से बाबला को दबोचा। वह यहां किसी साथी से मिलने आया था। बाबला को ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार के दौरान मारे गए जरनैल सिंह भिंडरावाला का बेहद करीबी माना जाता है। आगे पढ़िए एक किसान का बेटा कैसे बना भगोड़ा आतंकी, पूरी कहानी...
khalistan khalistani terror babla khalistan commando force terrorist babla khalistan commando force खालिस्तान कमांडो फोर्स
बाबला गिरफ्तार
babla arrest
babla arrest
दिल्ली पुलिस के बैरियर्स
संदिग्ध खालिस्तानी आतंकी गुरसेवक सिंह गिफ्तार
tihar jail
tis hazari court
