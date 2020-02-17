शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   bhajanpura family murder case big revealing by Accused Prabhu Chaudhary in police interrogation

भजनपुरा परिवार हत्याकांड: कातिल प्रभु चौधरी का चौंकाने वाला कबूलनामा, खौफनाक सच सुन पुलिस हैरान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 17 Feb 2020 09:36 AM IST
bhajanpura family murder case big revealing by Accused Prabhu Chaudhary in police interrogation
1 of 7
भजनपुरा के सी ब्लॉक स्थित दंपती समेत तीन बच्चों की हत्या के मामले में रविवार को पुलिस ने घटना में इस्तेमाल लोहे की रॉड बरामद कर ली है। आरोपी प्रभु चौधरी ने लोहे की रॉड को घटनास्थल के पास ही छिपा दिया था। हालांकि मृतका का मोबाइल बरामद नहीं हो पाया है। उधर, पुलिस ने आरोपी को कोर्ट ने  न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है।  जांच में स्पष्ट हो रहा है कि आरोपी ने अकेले ही पूरी वारदात को अंजाम दिया। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
bhajanpura family murder case delhi police bhajanpura delhi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

gorakhpur Crime
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: पुलिस वालों ने नहीं, एमआर और एरिया मैनेजर ने किया था सामूहिक दुष्कर्म

17 फरवरी 2020

उन्नाव में सड़क हादसा
Kanpur

उन्नाव हादसा: वैन में फंसे लोगों को चीखने तक का मौका न मिला, भयावह नजारा देख सिहर उठे लोग

17 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस में मंदिर
Kanpur

महाकाल एक्सप्रेस के सभी कोचों में बजता है ऊं नम: शिवाय मंत्र, पढ़ें और क्या हैं खासियतें

17 फरवरी 2020

गौरी को दुलार करते आईजी व उनकी पत्नी
Kanpur

आईजी बोले जिसने बच्चों को बनाया था बंधक उसकी बेटी गौरी को अमेरिका व लंदन के लोग लेना चाहते गोद

17 फरवरी 2020

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
सपा के महिला सम्मेलन में अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

अखिलेश के सामने जय श्रीराम का नारा लगाया तो पहुंचा सलाखों के पीछे, देर रात मिली जमानत

17 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

ट्रक से टकराई वैन में लगी आग, सात लोग जिंदा जले
Kanpur

उन्नाव में भीषण सड़क हादसा, ट्रक से टक्कर के बाद वैन में लगी आग, जिंदा जले 7 लोग, सीएम ने जताया खेद

17 फरवरी 2020

महिला सम्मेलन में पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव
Kannauj

अखिलेश बोले- एक भाजपा नेता ने मुझे धमकी दी है, मेरी जान को खतरा है, मोबाइल में सेव है मैसेज

17 फरवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
विज्ञापन
सपा के महिला सम्मेलन में अखिलेश यादव
Kannauj

अखिलेश की सभा में युवक ने लगाया जय श्रीराम का नारा, सपा नेताओं ने जमकर पीटा

17 फरवरी 2020

ट्रक और वैन में टक्कर के बाद लगी भीषण आग
Kanpur

उन्नाव: ट्रक से टक्कर के बाद हुए धमाके से लगी भीषण आग में जिंदा जल गए सात लोग, सामने आई हादसे की वजह

17 फरवरी 2020

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
निर्भया के दोषी
Delhi NCR

निर्भयाः दोषियों की फांसी पर आज फिर सुनवाई, रवि काजी पहली बार करेंगे पवन की पैरवी

17 फरवरी 2020

महाकाल एक्सप्रेस की तस्वीरें
Kanpur

पीएम मोदी ने जिस महाकाल एक्सप्रेस को हरी झंडी दिखाई उसका नजारा अंदर से कुछ ऐसा है, देखे तस्वीरें

17 फरवरी 2020

वासुदेवानंद सरस्वती
Prayagraj

राम मंदिर के निर्माण का खाका लेकर आज दिल्ली रवाना होंगे वासुदेवानंद सरस्वती

17 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

झूंसी मर्डर केस में पिता बोले, ‘अगवा करने आया था सिरफिरा, विरोध पर मार दिया बेटी को’

17 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

काशी महाकाल में टूर पैकेज की भी सुविधा, जानिए क्या-क्या हैं ट्रेन की खासियतें

17 फरवरी 2020

हरिपदी गंगा में विसर्जित हुईं शहीद की अस्थियां
Agra

हरिपदी गंगा में विसर्जित हुईं जयपुर के वीर जवान की अस्थियां, पाक की गोलीबारी में हुए थे शहीद

17 फरवरी 2020

नागरिका कानून के समर्थन में छपे कार्ड
Agra

शाहीन बाग में विरोध के बीच युगल ने नागरिकता कानून को समर्पित की शादी, चर्चा में आए संदेश

17 फरवरी 2020

मृतक कपिल की पत्नी खुशबू
Agra

शाहीन बाग के युवक की हत्या में नया मोड़, पत्नी सहित छह पर मुकदमा, सामने आईं ये बातें

17 फरवरी 2020

24 फरवरी को भारत आएंगे अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
Agra

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के स्वागत को सजने-संवरने लगा ताजमहल का शहर, हो रहीं खास तैयारियां

17 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में बम-बम भोेले के जयकारे के साथ हुआ काशी महाकाल का स्वागत

17 फरवरी 2020

फिटनेस फन क्लब अभियान
Agra

अमर उजाला संग फिटनेस फन: बच्चों के साथ मम्मी-पापा ने भी मचाया धमाल, देखें तस्वीरें

17 फरवरी 2020

क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ।
Gorakhpur

टी-20 क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे ने जीती ट्राफी, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

16 फरवरी 2020

bhajanpura murder
bhajanpura murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bhajanpura murder case
bhajanpura murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bhajanpura murder case
bhajanpura murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच में जुटी पुलिस
जांच में जुटी पुलिस - फोटो : Amar Ujala
शवों को ले जाती पुलिस
शवों को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शवों को ले जाती पुलिस
शवों को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस में भोलेनाथ के लिए बनाया गया है मंदिर, मिलेगा सिर्फ शाकाहारी खाना

पीएम मोदी ने रविवार को काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस को हरी झंडी दिखाई। इस ट्रेन में भगवान शिव के लिए भी सीट आरक्षित की गई है।

17 फरवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस 1:07

कोरोनावायरस: चीन के वुहान से लौटे 406 लोगों की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव, जल्द जा सकेंगे अपने घर

16 फरवरी 2020

उन्नाव 1:08

उन्नाव में भीषण सड़क हादसा, सात लोग जिंदा जले

16 फरवरी 2020

राशिफल 2:42

17 फरवरी इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

16 फरवरी 2020

जामिया 2:14

जामिया में छात्रों पर पुलिस बर्बरता का वीडियो, अमर उजाला वीडियो की पुष्टि नहीं करता है

16 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited