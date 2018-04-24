शहर चुनें

जेल में बंद आसाराम इलाज कराने जब पहुंचा था एम्स तो नर्स से की थी गंदी बात- 'तुम मक्खन जैसी हो...'

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 24 Apr 2018 05:11 PM IST
नाबालिग छात्रा से दुष्कर्म के मामले में आसाराम पर फैसला 25 अप्रैल को आएगा। बता दें कि आसाराम की सोच जेल जाने के बाद भी नहीं बदली थी। इसका सबूत 2 साल पहले जब वह दिल्ली अपना इलाज करवाने आए थे तो आसाराम ने एम्स की नर्स पर भद्दे कमेंट केए हैं।
