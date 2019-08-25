भाजपा मुख्यालय के अंदर से आईं अंतिम दर्शन की पहली तस्वीरें, अंतिम सफर पर निकले अरुण जेटली

{"_id":"5d623f308ebc3e93d47d4b2e","slug":"arun-jaitley-first-pictures-of-last-visit-from-inside-bjp-headquarters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u091c\u0947\u091f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अरुण जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d623f308ebc3e93d47d4b2e","slug":"arun-jaitley-first-pictures-of-last-visit-from-inside-bjp-headquarters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u091c\u0947\u091f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अरुण जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d623f308ebc3e93d47d4b2e","slug":"arun-jaitley-first-pictures-of-last-visit-from-inside-bjp-headquarters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u091c\u0947\u091f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अरुण जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे दिग्गज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d623f308ebc3e93d47d4b2e","slug":"arun-jaitley-first-pictures-of-last-visit-from-inside-bjp-headquarters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u091c\u0947\u091f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अरुण जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d623f308ebc3e93d47d4b2e","slug":"arun-jaitley-first-pictures-of-last-visit-from-inside-bjp-headquarters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u0941\u0923 \u091c\u0947\u091f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीयूष गोयल ने दी जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि
- फोटो : एएनआई