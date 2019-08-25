शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Arun jaitley first pictures of Last visit from inside BJP headquarters

भाजपा मुख्यालय के अंदर से आईं अंतिम दर्शन की पहली तस्वीरें, अंतिम सफर पर निकले अरुण जेटली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 25 Aug 2019 01:26 PM IST
अरुण जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि
1 of 5
अरुण जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्व वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली के पार्थिव शरीर के अंतिम दर्शन की पहली तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं। जेटली के पार्थिव शरीर के अंतिम दर्शन करने के लिए भीड़ उमड़ी। फिलहाल भाजपा मुख्यालय से अरुण जेटली अंतिम सफर पर निकल गए हैं। अंतिम यात्रा में कार्यकर्ता और समर्थकों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी है। दोपहर करीब 2:30 बजे यमुना के किनारे निगम बोध घाट पर उनका पूरे राजकीय सम्मान से अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
arun jaitley arun jaitley heath update arun jaitley dead अरुण जेटली अरुण जेटली हेल्थ
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अरुण जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि
Delhi NCR

जेटली के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए भाजपा मुख्यालय के बाहर उमड़ी भीड़, श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे ये दिग्गज

25 अगस्त 2019

Arun jaitley Funeral He told Naturopathy wish to baba Ramdev But Uncompleted
Dehradun

...जब हरिद्वार पहुंचकर अरुण जेटली ने बाबा रामदेव से जताई थी ये इच्छा, रह गई अधूरी

25 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
जन्माष्टमी
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः कश्मीर में जन्माष्टमी पर देखने को मिला एक अद्भुत नजारा, सलीम ने गाए लल्ला के भजन

25 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

बुलंदी पर पहुंचने के बाद भी अपनों को कभी नहीं भूले जेटली, लंदन में पढ़ रही रसोइये की बेटी

25 अगस्त 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
Astrology Services

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
अरुण जेटली
Jammu

...और अलविदा कह गए भैया गांव के जमाई बाबू जेटली, उस दिन इंदिरा से लेकर अटल तक घर पहुंचे थे कई दिग्गज

25 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

अरुण जेटली
Jammu

जन्म से लेकर अंतिम पल तक अरुण जेटली के किस्से, 20 तस्वीरों में देखिए जीवन गाथा

24 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

कभी केजरीवाल व जेटली के रिश्तों में थी तल्खी, दिल्ली के सीएम को मांगनी पड़ी थी माफी

25 अगस्त 2019

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
विज्ञापन
अरुण जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए अमित शाह
Delhi NCR

जेटली को निधन से पहले 12 घंटे में दो बार हार्ट अटैक आया, आंतों में हुआ रक्तस्त्राव, लेकिन...

25 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली और सुषमा स्वराज (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

अरुण-स्वराज का तिरंगा प्रेम, उस दिन सुषमा के साथ पहुंचे थे जेटली, यह है एक अमर किस्सा

25 अगस्त 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
Astrology Services

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
अरुण जेटली (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दुर्लभ किस्म के सॉफ्ट टिशू से पीड़ित थे अरुण जेटली, 100 कैंसर मरीजों में एक को होता है

25 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक, कैसे प्रधानमंत्री के चहेते बने जेटली? 13 बातें

24 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली, ससुर गिरधारी लाल और पत्नी संगीता
Jammu

इस दिग्गज कांग्रेसी नेता की बेटी से हुई थी जेटली की शादी, पत्नी ने दिए थे बजट को 10 में से 9 नंबर

24 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली
Delhi NCR

Exclusive: अरुण जेटली के आखिरी तीन दिन, जब शरीर का एक-एक अंग छोड़ने लगा था साथ

25 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

...जब अरुण जेटली कांग्रेस की हार भांप कर बोले थे ‘द लूजर इज नाव नोन’

25 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

किस बीमारी के चलते अरुण जेटली AIIMS में हुए थे भर्ती, बाहरी लोगों से बना ली थी दूरी

24 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली और प्रियंका गांधी(फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

विपक्ष से लेकर अपनी पार्टी तक सबके प्रिय थे अरुण जेटली, खास तस्वीरों में देखें ये रिश्ता

24 अगस्त 2019

राहुल गांधी
Jammu

दिल्ली से श्रीनगर तकः वापस भेजे गए राहुल गांधी सहित सभी नेता, एयरपोर्ट पर हुआ हंगामा, तस्वीरें

24 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

घाटी में सुधर रहे हालात, पर सीमापार से आतंकवाद का खतरा बरकरार

25 अगस्त 2019

arun jaitley
Delhi NCR

क्रिकेटरों की तकलीफ को अपना समझते थे जेटली, कोहली से लेकर सहवाग तक उनके कार्यकाल में उभरे

24 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली की बेटी सोनाली की शादी समारोह की तस्वीरें
Jammu

तस्वीरेंः जब जेटली के घर पर किंग खान ने मचाया था धमाल, सियासत और मायानगरी का दिखा था अद्भुत नजारा

24 अगस्त 2019

Teacher Emotional Vidai students and villagers crying After transfer from uttarkashi
Dehradun

नहीं देखी होगी किसी शिक्षक की ऐसी विदाई, बच्चों के साथ पूरा गांव भी रोया, दिल छू लेने वाली तस्वीरें

25 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि
अरुण जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अरुण जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि
अरुण जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अरुण जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे दिग्गज
अरुण जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे दिग्गज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अरुण जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि
अरुण जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीयूष गोयल ने दी जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि
पीयूष गोयल ने दी जेटली को श्रद्धांजलि - फोटो : एएनआई
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

विराट कोहली के हाथ में दिखी किताब Detox Your Ego, सोशल मीडिया पर हो गए ट्रोल

विराट कोहली ट्विटर पर खूब ट्रोल हो रहे हैं। दरअसल विराट कोहली की एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रही हैं। जिसमें वो ‘Detox your Ego’ नाम की किताब पढ़ते नजर आ रहे हैं। बस इसी तस्वीर को लेकर ट्विटर पर उन्हें ट्रोल किया जा रहा है।

25 अगस्त 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:51

पीएम मोदी को मिला बहरीन का सर्वोच्च नागरिक सम्मान, ‘द किंग हमाद ऑर्डर ऑफ द रेनेसां’ से नवाजे गए

25 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:49

फिल्मी दुनिया के भी चहेते थे अरुण जेटली, प्रसून जोशी, शर्मिला टैगोर जैसे सितारों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

25 अगस्त 2019

संभल 3:29

जानिए आखिर क्यों दुनियाभर में प्रसिद्ध है संभल, क्या हैं इसकी विशेषताएं

25 अगस्त 2019

जन्माष्टमी 2:20

देशभर में जन्माष्टमी की धूम, वृंदावन के इस्कॉन मंदिर में लगी भक्तों की भीड़

25 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited