तस्वीरें: दिवाली पर आतिशबाजी से बिगड़ा दिल्ली का हाल, कई इलाकों में छाई धुंध की चादर, विजिबिलिटी बेहद ही खराब

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 15 Nov 2020 09:20 AM IST
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण
1 of 8
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण - फोटो : एएनआई
सुप्रीम कोर्ट और एनजीटी के आदेश को ठेंगा दिखाते हुए दिवाली की रात दिल्ली-एनसीआर में लोगों ने जमकर आतिशबाजी की। पहले से खराब दिल्ली की हवा और खराब हो गई और गंभीर स्थित में पहुंच गई। जगह-जगह एक्यूआई बढ़ता चला गया। 
 
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण - फोटो : एएनआई
आईटीओ इलाके की तस्वीर
आईटीओ इलाके की तस्वीर - फोटो : एएनआई
गीता कॉलोनी की तस्वीर
गीता कॉलोनी की तस्वीर - फोटो : एएनआई
दिल्ली नगर निगम ने पानी का छिड़काव
दिल्ली नगर निगम ने पानी का छिड़काव - फोटो : एएनआई
