तस्वीरें: दिवाली पर आतिशबाजी से बिगड़ा दिल्ली का हाल, कई इलाकों में छाई धुंध की चादर, विजिबिलिटी बेहद ही खराब

{"_id":"5fb0a58924c1cf20110fbb28","slug":"air-quality-dips-to-severe-in-delhi-post-diwali-pollution-level-rises-air-quality-index","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u093f\u0936\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932, \u0915\u0908 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0908 \u0927\u0941\u0902\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930, \u0935\u093f\u091c\u093f\u092c\u093f\u0932\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण
- फोटो : एएनआई
- फोटो : एएनआई
diwali 2020
- फोटो : एएनआई
- फोटो : ANI
आईटीओ इलाके की तस्वीर
- फोटो : एएनआई
आईटीओ इलाके की तस्वीर
- फोटो : एएनआई
गीता कॉलोनी की तस्वीर
- फोटो : एएनआई
दिल्ली नगर निगम ने पानी का छिड़काव
- फोटो : एएनआई