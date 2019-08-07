शहर चुनें

Exclusive: 70 मिनट तक सुषमा स्वराज ने लड़ी मौत से जंग, बचा न पाए जान तो फूट फूटकर रोए एम्स के डॉक्टर

परीक्षित निर्भय, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 07 Aug 2019 04:39 AM IST
सुषमा स्वराज को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए
सुषमा स्वराज को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए - फोटो : एएनआई
दिल्ली की पहली महिला मुख्यमंत्री नहीं रही। पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज का मंगलवार रात दिल का दौरा पडने से निधन हो गया। घबराहट होने की शिकायत के बाद रात 9.26 बजे सुषमा को एम्स लाया गया। जहां डॉक्टरों की टीम के काफी प्रयासों के बाद भी जब उनकी जान नहीं बचाई जा सकी तो टीम में मौजूद दो जूनियर डॉक्टर के आंखों में आंसू आ गए। 
 
