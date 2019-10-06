शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   aerial salute to Chief of Air Staff during full dress rehearsal Ghaziabad Air Force Day see photos

एयरफोर्स की फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल में तेजस ने दिखाई ताकत, सुखोई, जगुआर, मिग बायसन ने दिखाया जलवा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Sun, 06 Oct 2019 03:12 PM IST
air force
1 of 6
air force - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आठ अक्टूबर को एयरफोर्स डे है, इसको लेकर रविवार सुबह को गाजियाबाद स्थित हिंडन एयरबेस में फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान सेना के जवानों के करबत दिखाए। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
indian air force hindon air base ghaziabad news indian army
air force
air force - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लड़ाकू हेलीकॉप्टर अपाचे
लड़ाकू हेलीकॉप्टर अपाचे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
air force
air force - फोटो : अमर उजाला
air force
air force - फोटो : अमर उजाला
air force
air force - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल
फुल ड्रेस रिहर्सल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
