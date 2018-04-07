शहर चुनें

AAP विधायकों के लिए नहीं आ रहे शादी के रिश्ते तो कर डाली ये मांग, भाजपा ने भी किया समर्थन

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 04:13 PM IST
दिल्ली के आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायकों का दर्द सामने आ रहा है। उनका कहना है जो विधायक कुंवारे हैं उनकी शादी नहीं हो रही, उनके के लिए रिश्ते नहीं आ रहे। अपना दुख बताते हुए उन्होंने एक मांग रख डाली जिसका काफी समय बाद भाजपा विधायकों ने भी समर्थन किया।
