{"_id":"5f310496d2013604e23ebe68","slug":"weather-forecast-today-update-in-uttarakhand-news-cloudburst-in-rudraprayag-and-heavy-rain-in-tehri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Weather Update Today: \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u093e\u092e, \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932 \u092b\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0924\u093f\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092e\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Weather Update Today: उत्तराखंड में बादलों ने मचाया कोहराम, बादल फटने की घटना और अतिवृष्टि से सहमे लोग, तस्वीरें
न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुद्रप्रयाग, Updated Mon, 10 Aug 2020 02:53 PM IST
उत्तराखंड में रुद्रप्रयाग के सिरवाड़ी में गदेरे (बरसाती नाले) में बादल फट गया। जिससे तबाही मच गई। यहां गांव में मलबा पसरा हुआ है।
- फोटो : amar ujala
