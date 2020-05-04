शहर चुनें

Uttarakhand Lockdown : 40 दिन बाद लॉकडाउन थ्री के पहले दिन खुलीं वाइन शॉप, लगी लंबी लाइनें, तस्वीरें

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Mon, 04 May 2020 10:25 AM IST
uttarakhand lockdown latest news : wine shop open from today, long line in front of shop
1 of 7
- फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना लॉकडाउन जब से लागू हुआ तब से उत्तराखंड में वाइन शॉप बंद थीं, जिन्हें लॉकडाउन थ्री के पहले दिन खोल दिया गया है। 40 दिन बाद शराब के ठेके खुलने पर शॉप के बाहर लंबी लाइन लगी दिखीं।
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
