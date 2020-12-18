शहर चुनें
उत्तराखंड: अतिक्रमण हटाते वक्त तीन मंजिला भवन में पानी की टंकी से मिला नर कंकाल, मचा हड़कंप, तस्वीरें... 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोटद्वार, Updated Fri, 18 Dec 2020 06:11 PM IST
Uttarakhand Latest News: Human Skeleton Found in House Water Tank During Encroachment Removing in Kotdwar
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड के कोटद्वार में शुक्रवार को झंडाचौक के पास एक पुराने भवन के ध्वस्तीकरण के दौरान नर कंकाल मिला। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने नर कंकाल कब्जे में ले लिया है। नर कंकाल का सैंपल लेकर डीएनए टेस्ट के लिए भेजा जा रहा है। 
