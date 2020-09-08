शहर चुनें
महिलाओं को खेतों में काम करता देख डीएम ने उठाई दरांती और काटने लगीं धान की फसल, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुद्रप्रयाग, Updated Tue, 08 Sep 2020 08:24 PM IST
Uttarakhand IAS Officer Rudraprayag DM Vandana singh Cut paddy crop , Photos
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड की आईएएस अफसर और रुद्रप्रयाग जिले की डीएम वंदना सिंह का मंगलवार को अलग ही रूप देखने को मिला। महिला किसानों को खेतों में काम करता देख डीएम ने अचानक ही दरांती उठाई और धान की फसल की कटाई की। 
rudraprayag dm dm vandana singh paddy harvesting uttarakhand news uttarakhand ias vandana singh

