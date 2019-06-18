200 करोड़ की शाही शादी में चार चांद लगाएंगी ये बॉलीवुड हस्तियां, पहुंचेंगी जैकलीन

{"_id":"5d0882af8ebc3e5a775eb37c","slug":"shahi-shaadi-these-celebrity-will-visit-gupta-brothers-sons-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"200 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जैकलीन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला