Photo Gallery › Uttarakhand › Dehradun › shahi shaadi: these celebrity will visit gupta brothers sons marriage

200 करोड़ की शाही शादी में चार चांद लगाएंगी ये बॉलीवुड हस्तियां, पहुंचेंगी जैकलीन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 18 Jun 2019 11:57 AM IST
जैकलीन
1 of 6
जैकलीन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारत से जाकर साउथ अफ्रीका में बसे उद्योगपति गुप्ता बंधुओं अजय और अतुल ने अपने दो बेटों की शादी के लिए उत्तराखंड के औली को चुना है। आज से शादी समारोह शुरू हो जाएंगे।
हिरासत में ली गईं लड़कियां
Gorakhpur

दो दिन बाद होनी है शादी, होटल में पकड़ी गई, बोली- हमें जाने दो साहब, कैसे मुंह दिखाएंगे

18 जून 2019

होटल से हिरासत में ली गई लड़कियां
Gorakhpur

29 महिलाएं और 27 पुरुष होटल में ऐसे हाल मिले, देखकर पुलिस भी शर्म से हुई पानी-पानी

18 जून 2019

हजारों लोगों ने किया थाने का घेराव
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: हजारों प्रदर्शनकारियों ने रात को घेरा मुखर्जी नगर थाना, विधायक पर भड़की भीड़

18 जून 2019

विलाप करती मां और साइड में केतन व पत्नी
Meerut

देश पर कुर्बान हो गए क्रांतिधरा के मेजर केतन शर्मा, आज तिरंगे में लिपटकर पहुंचेगा मेरठ का लाल

18 जून 2019

स्पेशल ट्रेन
Chandigarh

दक्षिण भारत के सात तीर्थ स्थलों के दर्शन करें, वो भी सिर्फ 13 हजार में, स्पेशल ट्रेन का शेड्यूल जारी

18 जून 2019

केतन व उनकी पत्नी और बेटी
Meerut

सुबकते रहे शहीद मेजर के पिता, बोले- बेटी कैरा से किए वादे कौन पूरे करेगा केतन...

18 जून 2019

एलआईसी अधिकारी का बेटा अर्पित
Agra

अर्पित अपहरणकांडः पीटकर बदमाश बोले, फिरौती नहीं मिली, तो पाकिस्तान बार्डर पर छोड़ेंगे

18 जून 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस ने की ऑटो चालक और उसके बेटे की पिटाई
Delhi NCR

दरोगा पर तलवार से हमले के बाद टेम्पो चालक को पीटा, 3 पुलिसवाले सस्पेंड, क्राइम ब्रांच को सौंपी जांच

17 जून 2019

accident on yamuna expressway
Delhi NCR

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे हादसा: शादी के बाद दोनों बहनों की मौत भी हुई एक साथ, परिजनों को नहीं हुआ यकीन

17 जून 2019

शहीद पिता को श्रद्धांजलि देने अपनी बंदूक(खिलौना) लेकर पहुंचा बेटा
Jammu

एसएचओ अरशद की अंतिम विदाई पर रोया पूरा पुलिस विभाग, बेटे ने खाई कसम, अपनी बंदूक से लूंगा बदला

18 जून 2019

मेजर केतन शर्मा का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

देश पर कुर्बान हो गए मेजर केतन शर्मा, बचपन में ही ठाना था आर्मी में बड़ा अफसर बनूंगा

18 जून 2019

सर सुंदर लाल हॉस्पिटल बीएचयू में मरीजों की भीड़ रही।
Varanasi

काम पर लौटे डॉक्टर, सोमवार को हड़ताल पर होने से बिना इलाज कराए लौट रहे थे मरीज

18 जून 2019

kedarnath, disaster
Dehradun

केदारनाथ आपदा की खौफनाक आपबीती: लाशों के ढेर पर रात काटना...वो मंजर, वो स्याह तस्वीर

17 जून 2019

shahi shaadi: gupta brothers sons marriage function starts in in auli
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः 200 करोड़ की शाही शादी की हलचल शुरू, औली पहुंचा गुप्ता परिवार, ऐसे हुआ स्वागत

18 जून 2019

shahi shaadi: gupta brothers sons marriage function inside photos
Dehradun

कल होगा 200 करोड़ की शाही शादी का आगाज, हाईप्रोफाइल तैयारियों की एक्सक्लूसिव तस्वीरें

18 जून 2019

cisf inspector car fell into gorge at tiuni chakrata dehradun photos
Dehradun

हंसता-खेलता परिवार हुआ हादसे का शिकार, रेस्क्यू के बाद एक साथ छह लाश देख हर आंख हुई नम

18 जून 2019

शहीद पिता को श्रद्धांजलि देने अपनी बंदूक(खिलौना) लेकर पहुंचा बेटा
Jammu

शहीद SHO के पार्थिव शरीर पर बेटे की ललकार, 'जिसने मेरे पापा को मारा, मैं उसे छोड़ूंगा नहीं'

17 जून 2019

yojana ayog former chief advisor renuka replies metro man concern over free ride for women in metro
Delhi NCR

मुफ्त सफरः मेट्रो मैन के पीएम को लिखे खत पर पूर्व अफसर ने दिया जवाब, ब्राजील का दिया उदाहरण

18 जून 2019

अखिलेश यादव, मायावती, मुलायम सिंह यादव
Kanpur

यूपी में उपचुनाव से ठीक पहले बसपा ने सपा को दिया तगड़ा झटका, इस बड़े नेता ने छोड़ा अखिलेश का साथ

17 जून 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव
Kanpur

Father’s Day: पिता से पितामह तक मुलायम सिंह यादव की कहानी, इस निर्णय ने मचा दी तबाही

17 जून 2019

पुलिस की वर्दी में बैंक में घुसी हथियारबंद महिला (कानपुर एसपी साउथ रवीना त्यागी)
Kanpur

पुलिस की वर्दी में बैंक पहुंची महिला बोली हैंड्सअप, जहां खड़ी हो वहीं रुक जाओ, वरना गोली मार दूंगी

18 जून 2019

pre monsoon first rain in dehradun today
Dehradun

देहरादूनः प्री मानसून की पहली बारिश से खिल गया तन-मन, लेकिन दुश्वारियों ने किया परेशान, तस्वीरें

18 जून 2019

जैकलीन
जैकलीन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुजफ्फरपुर पहुंचे नीतीश कुमार के खिलाफ लगे नारे, गुस्साए लोगों ने कहा ‘वापस जाओ’

128 बच्चों की दिमागी बुखार से मौत के बाद मंगलवार को नीतीश कुमार मुजफ्फरपुर पहुंचे। यहां श्री कृष्णा मेडिकल कॉलेज व अस्पताल के बाहर नाराज लोगों ने नीतीश कुमार वापस जाओ के नारे लगाए।

18 जून 2019

बुलढाणा 1:37

38 साल से नहीं है बिजली, किसान ने ऊर्जा मंत्री के सामने पिया जहर

18 जून 2019

Protest against delhi police in father son beaten case in delhi, scuffle with manjinder singh sirsa 1:26

दिल्ली में टेंपो चालक पिटाई मामले में देर रात तक हंगामा, सिरसा के साथ धक्कामुक्की

18 जून 2019

दिल्ली के मुखर्जी नगर थाने के सामने सड़क पर संग्राम 3:13

टेंपो ड्राइवर ने दिखाई दरोगा को तलवार तो पुलिस ने कर दी सड़क पर पिटाई, नाबालिग को भी नहीं छोड़ा

18 जून 2019

प्रज्ञा ठाकुर 3:15

लोकसभा में भाजपा सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर की शपथ ग्रहण के दौरान विपक्ष का हंगामा

17 जून 2019

