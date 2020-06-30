शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Ramdev Corona Medicine CORONIL: Patanjali denied make corona Medicine

पतंजलि के महामंत्री बालकृष्ण ने कोरोनिल को लेकर किए दावे पर कही बड़ी बात, लगाए ये आरोप

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरिद्वार, Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 01:18 PM IST
पतंजलि योगपीठ के सीईओ आचार्य बालकृष्ण
1 of 8
पतंजलि योगपीठ के सीईओ आचार्य बालकृष्ण - फोटो : ANI
पतंजलि योगपीठ के महामंत्री आचार्य बालकृष्ण ने कहा कि हमने कभी यह दावा नहीं किया कि हमने कोरोनावायरस की दवाई बनाई।
लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं
covid-19 baba ramdev patanjali coronil patanjali tablet patanjali corona medicine coronil ministry of ayush कोरोनिल बाबा रामदेव पतंजलि

पतंजलि योगपीठ के सीईओ आचार्य बालकृष्ण
पतंजलि योगपीठ के सीईओ आचार्य बालकृष्ण - फोटो : ANI
कोरोनिल
कोरोनिल - फोटो : अमर उजाला (file photo)
कोरोनिल
कोरोनिल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
कोरोनिल
कोरोनिल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला (file photo)
पतंजलि का कोरोना वायरस की दवा बनाने का दावा
पतंजलि का कोरोना वायरस की दवा बनाने का दावा - फोटो : ANI file photo
