Download App
आपका शहर Close

कर्मचारियों की बल्ले-बल्ले, नए साल में सेवं​​थ-पे कमिशन के हिसाब से मिलेगी सैलेरी

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 11:23 AM IST
new year 2018 employees get seventh pay commission salary

इन तीन निगमों के कर्मचारियों के लिए आने वाला साल खुशखबरी लेकर आया है। कर्मचारियों को सेवंथ पे कमिशन के हिसाब से तनख्वाह मिलेगी।

Comments

Browse By Tags

new year 2018 seventh pay commission salary seventh pay commission

आज का मुद्दा

कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी ने ट्वीट कर उड़ाया पीएम मोदी का मजाक

Congress Leader Manish Tiwari pass funny comment on pm narendra modi

Most Viewed

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

SBI बैंक कस्टमर हैं तो अब बैंक जाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी, घर से होंगे काम

sbi most important helpline numbers
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

नए साल में सभी बैंक अपने ग्राहकों को देने जा रहे ये खास सुविधा, जान लेंगे तो फायदे में रहेंगे

all banks will give door service to customers from 01 january
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!