नक्सली मुठभेड़ में शहीद योगेश का पार्थिव शरीर पहुंचा घर, आंसूओं के सैलाब संग निकली अंतिम यात्रा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sat, 23 Jun 2018 10:15 AM IST
नगालैंड में नक्सली हमले में शहीद हुए कुमाऊं के सपूत योगेश परगाईं उर्फ यश का पार्थिव शरीर शनिवार की सुबह घर पहुंच गया। जहां से शव को अंतिम संस्कार के लिए रानीबाग घाट ले जाया गया।
