पाइप लाइन के जरिए पहुंचेगी किचन में LPG, अगर हो जाएं जल्दी यह काम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरिद्वार, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 08:42 PM IST
पाइप लाइन के जरिये रसोई गैस को चूल्हे तक पहुंचाने की तैयारी है। हालांकि यह काम बहुत पहले हो जाना चाहिए था। अगर यह काम हो जल्द ही जाएं तो रसोई गैस पाइप लाइन के जरिए मिलेगी।
